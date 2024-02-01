In 2023, roughly 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,820 deaths from cancer were expected to occur in the United States, with more than 162,000 new cases expected to occur here in Florida. Cancer continues to be the second most common cause of death among Americans, after heart disease. To help end cancer as we know it for everyone, the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Tampa Bay will be held on Saturday and Sunday, March 2-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The event begins at 3 p.m. on March 2, and participants will walk through the night because cancer doesn’t stop.

Relay For Life is more than just a walk. It is a volunteer-led movement that unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families.

“There are too many cancer stories, and I want to do my part to eradicate cancer. I’m not an M.D. or a researcher, but I can help raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society,” said event co-lead and cancer survivor Kristina Chowning.

This year’s event provides a unique opportunity for participants to set up their campsites directly on the field at Raymond James Stadium. Additionally, there will be two walking tracks for participants — one on the field and one along the lower concourse. To recognize our survivors and thrivers, the American Cancer Society will host a reception on the lower concourse, near the pirate ship.

“Team UMA has supported the American Cancer Society for over a decade, and we’re excited to continue our involvement by sponsoring Relay For Life. Celebrating survivors and honoring our loved ones who have been affected by cancer is a very personal priority for many UMA team members, learners and graduates. It aligns with our mission in health care education by increasing awareness and support around one of our nation’s biggest health threats. At UMA, we believe in a ripple effect of care that starts with each one of us, and we’re honored to collaborate with the American Cancer Society,” said Bridget Hyde, vice president of research and development for Ultimate Medical Academy.

Founded by Dr. Gordon ‘Gordy’ Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, Relay For Life unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change. Since 1985, Relay For Life has raised $6.8 billion to help save lives from cancer.

Dollars raised each year by more than 250,000 Relay participants across the country help support the American Cancer Society’s mission in countless ways, including funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey.

To learn more about Relay For Life, visit https://relayforlife.org/tampabayfl.