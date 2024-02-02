Who doesn’t love chocolates, flowers, love poems and heartfelt cards? Although Valentine’s Day has traditionally been celebrated by those ‘in love,’ there are so many other ways to celebrate. Many of us commemorate this day with close friends or our families.

No matter how you feel about Valentine’s Day, there are an abundance of ways to celebrate. Whether you eat a box of your favorite chocolates from a local chocolatier with your best friend, watch the sunset with your neighbors, drink a glass of wine at a romantic restaurant with your significant other or eat a box of sweet-tart hearts with your children, there’s something for everyone.

If you need some extra inspiration this year, below are some fun Valentine’s Day books that are sure to help.



Sweeter Than Chocolate

By Lizzie Shane

A classic grumpy-sunshine romance, this book follows chocolate-shop-owner Lucy and cynical reporter Dean in pursuit of the truth about the so-called magical Cupid chocolates that the shop her family has owned for generations sells. According to the folklore, if you eat a famous Cupid chocolate on Valentine’s Day, you’ll meet your soulmate. Dean wants to test the truth of this legend, so with Lucy’s help he seeks out couples who were supposedly brought together by the chocolates to learn about how real their love stories are.



55 Valentine’s Gift Ideas For Him

By Leona Wright

Unclear what would rank as a ‘totally awesome Valentine’s Day gift’ for the man in your life? Look no further than this comprehensive guide with plenty of suggestions to make your next romantic holiday a total win all around. So often men get the short end of the stick when it comes to Valentine’s Day. Well, this is the year you take a stand and say, “The man in my life is just as deserving as anyone of an amazing Valentine’s gift.”



The 12 Days of Valentine’s

By Jenna Lettice

Count the 12 days leading up to Valentine’s Day with this fun-filled picture book. The first day of Valentine’s starts with one warm, fuzzy hug. On the second day, the crafts begin with two cups of sparkles. On the third day, your family can make cards with three pink pens. Each of the 12 days leading up to Valentine’s Day are celebrated in this rhyming storybook based on “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” Kids will love spotting all the fun ways a family gets ready for Valentine’s Day.



Be My Galentine

By Alicia Clancy

Gone are the days of Valentine’s Day being just for romance. This illustrated book aims to highlight the positive nature of friendship between women with a little bit of charm, and a whole lot of sass, and offers fun extras, like recipes and themes that can take your girls’ dates to the next level. Celebrate with your best friends, your soul sisters, your gal pals and your partners-in-crime with this humorous gift book and make every day feel like Galentine’s Day. Because let’s face it, fabulous friendships deserve to be celebrated all year round.