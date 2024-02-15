Jacky Costello, founder and proprietor of Custom Cleanups LLC, a household cleaning service catering to the wider Tampa Bay region, has a deeply personal connection to cancer survival. Since 2016, Costello has collaborated with the nonprofit organization Cleaning for a Reason, using her company’s resources to provide complimentary house cleaning services to local cancer patients. Marking the eighth consecutive year, Costello remains committed to extending this support to more individuals battling cancer within the local community.

“Having battled cancer myself, I intimately comprehend the challenges of undergoing treatments and the invaluable significance of lending a helping hand,” Costello shared. “This understanding fuels our dedication to partnering with Cleaning for a Reason and drives my personal commitment to aiding as many cancer patients as possible. A sanitized and orderly home creates a safe, healthy haven, enabling cancer patients to prioritize their healing and cherish moments with their families. The isolation that often accompanies cancer can be overwhelming, and our goal is to foster connection and support for these patients and their families during this difficult period.”

Since 2016, Custom Cleanups has supported 82 cancer patients with total donated cleanings valued at $23,250. Through its partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, Custom Cleanups will continue to clean for two local cancer patients’ homes per month for two consecutive months free of charge. This will be an ongoing service for patients residing in Lithia, Riverview and Valrico.

Rosimar Lloyd, a recipient of donated cleaning services, shared her gratitude, stating, “The ladies at Custom Cleanups were courteous and very thorough. I am so very pleased. I am going through radiation and chemotherapy treatments, and this support made my day. Thank you for making a difference.”

Custom Cleanups LLC ensures homes are conducive to health and happiness by providing an array of services. These include preparing homes for visits, maintaining germ-free environments through regular cleaning and offering move-in and move-out cleaning services. The company’s approach is highly personalized, tailoring solutions to meet the distinct needs of every client.

Notable recognitions include Best of the Best Cleaning Business in Tampa Bay in 2019 and 2021. Since 2018, Custom Cleanups has been a Top 100 Cleaning for a Reason Partner, supporting numerous cancer patients. For more information about this company, go to www.customcleanups.com.

To learn more about Cleaning for a Reason and to apply for free house cleaning, see https://cleaningforareason.org/.