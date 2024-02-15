Frank and Wenda Trunzo, well known for their delightful authentic coffee house, Krazy Kup, have taken their love of hospitality to the next level with the opening of Stage 201, a performance pizza eatery. Stage 201 is located at 201 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Plant City.

Stage 201 has been a labor of love; they spent years planning it. The building had been vacant for years.

Wenda said, “When we saw the building, we both looked at the high ceiling and knew there was something here.”

Now, Stage 201 is both an experience and a destination.

Everything inside Stage 201 was meticulously designed or selected by Frank and Wenda, including the brick oven. While both the exterior and interior are fun and inviting, it is the food that will lure you in and keep you coming back for more.

When asked why he chose pizza, Frank said, “Who doesn’t love pizza?”

However, Frank knew nothing about pizza, so he and Wenda went on a journey of discovery and learning. They learned from industry experts and leaders.

Frank added, “We are artisans and stand by what we deliver to our customers. Our pizza is handcrafted, and both the crust and sauce are proprietary. That is where the pie begins.” Frank explained, “We wanted to make sure the ingredients used are the finest. For example, the flour we use is a blend of Caputo 00 flour combined with unbromated, unbleached flour.”

Similarly, the sauce is made from hand-peeled tomatoes and contains a unique blend of herbs and spices.

Frank said, “The number one ingredient, however, is love.”

These ingredients go into delicious pizzas, including the Motown, Stage 201’s signature pizza.

Frank explained, “For this pizza, we created a hybrid of grandma pizza and Detroit pizza. This has a crown that rises above the pizza, creating a fluffy and crunchy texture.”

Stage 201 offers three different types of pizza: Motown; traditional, which is New York-style; and cracker, which is a thin, Capri-style pizza.

In addition to pizza, you can get sandwiches, salads, calzones and strombolis. Later this year, Stage 201 will begin to offer live music.

Frank said, “Being a host who provides a destination that lifts the spirit with both food and music is very soulful.” Frank added, “This allows me to express my artistic spirit.”

For more information, call 813-704-4548 or follow Stage 201 on Facebook and Instagram.