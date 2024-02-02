Captivated by the lively hues and delicious tastes of New Orleans’ grandest celebration, Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will whisk visitors away to a lively world of bayou-inspired revelry. This immersive experience includes delectable Cajun-inspired culinary treats, an energetic parade showcasing festive characters, a cascade of multicolored beads, a live and authentic brass band and a range of spirited entertainment options suitable for the whole family.

Mardi Gras returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on select dates now through Sunday, March 3. Guests will have the chance to enjoy a festive parade, catch beads along the way and march to the beat of live music from the brass band.

Parkgoers can also get a taste of Bourbon Street at the popular event, which features a new crepes station and foodie favorites, such as gumbo, jambalaya, andouille sausage po’ boys and beignets. Traditional New Orleans cocktails such as the hurricane plus signature mocktails, beers and wine will also be available for guests.

All of the Mardi Gras treats and Cajun eats can be best enjoyed by purchasing a Mardi Gras sampler lanyard, available in quantities of five and 10. Pass members can purchase an exclusive 12-item sampler lanyard. Mardi Gras sampler lanyards start at $40. Food and beverage event locations are open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting at 12 Noon.

Also currently at Busch Gardens is the Real Music Series, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s longest-running concert series, now through Sunday, February 25.

Ranging from classic rock to pop soul to folk rock, live performances will hit the stage at the Stanleyville Theater for seamless artistic renditions of artists and bands, such as Chicago, the Eagles, Elvis Presley and more.

Visit https://buschgardens.com/tampa/events/real-music/ for show schedules and times.

Mardi Gras and the Real Music Series are included with daily park admission, annual passes and Fun Cards.

For a limited time, guests who purchase a 2024 Busch Gardens Fun Card can unlock free access to Adventure Island through Tuesday, December 31. With all-new seasonal events and attractions, including Phoenix Rising at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay or Castaway Falls at Adventure Island, a Fun Card is the perfect way to experience the best of both Tampa Bay parks.

To learn more guests can visit https://buschgardenstampa.com/.