Hillsborough County Tax Collector Introduces Online Application For Motor Vehicle And Vessel Title Transactions

The Hillsborough County tax collector is making it faster and more convenient for residents to receive motor vehicle and vessel titles and has expanded their Express Lane service options to include e-title printing where customers will be able to complete their request for a printed electronic title online and pick it up on the same day in the office of their choice. Previously, Express Lane pickup was only available for registration renewals and specialty license plate orders.

The e-title printing Express Lane option eliminates the need for customers to wait in line or make an appointment for this service. Simply apply and pay for an e-title online by 3:30 p.m. and pick it up on the same day. Customers will receive a notification once their application is processed and ready for pickup.

To take advantage of the tax collector’s Express Lane services, visit www.hillstax.org.

Jet Ventilation Now At HCA Florida Brandon Hospital NICU

The neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital has made a major step to the highest level of care for respiratory distress in preterm babies. The NICU now utilizes jet ventilation, which provides the most advanced and gentle care compared to a traditional ventilator, for the youngest patients in the level III NICU.

Neonatologists say babies born between approximately 500-1250 grams (1-3 pounds) with lung disease due to prematurity, respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) or a lung collapse benefit from jet ventilation. Brandon Hospital’s NICU patients now have access to this advanced care technology, which eliminates the need for the youngest patients to face the risks associated with a transfer to another facility. This gentle ventilation helps support the lungs of preterm babies so they can grow and develop in Brandon Hospital’s level III NICU.

The hospital is located at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.hcafloridabrandonhospital.com.

Full Flow Lavish Loos, The Ultimate Luxury Restroom Rentals

Full Flow Lavish Loos, based in Ruskin, is Tampa’s ultimate destination for luxury restroom rentals. The lavishly designed portable restrooms redefine outdoor comfort. The modern, spacious, air-conditioned and impeccably clean restrooms not only offer essential conveniences but also exquisite bathroom accessories and designs. They can be transported across the Tampa Bay area, from St. Petersburg and Clearwater to Bradenton.

For additional information, visit its website at www.fullflowlavishloos.com.

PAINT CORPS Of Tampa

PAINT CORPS of Tampa is a veteran-owned and operated business based in Wimauma. It provides high-quality interior and exterior painting services to residential and commercial clients in the Tampa Bay area and offers cabinet painting and resurfacing. You can expect the PAINT CORPS team to apply core military principles like service, integrity and pride to your job, regardless of how big or small it is.

For more information, visit its website at www.paintcorps.com/tampa-fl/ or call 813-520-6096.

La Septima Celebrating 29 Years Of Serving Delicious Food

Popular family-owned restaurant, La Septima first started in February 1995 and is now celebrating its 29-year anniversary. Owned by the Fernandez family, the unfussy restaurant has become a staple in the community for serving its delicious Cuban-fusion cuisine and recently for its amazing $39.95 family meals. La Septima is located at 702 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon in the La Viva Plaza. Visit its website at www.laseptimacafe.com or call 813-685-0502 for additional details.

New Monthly Vegan Workshop For All Levels Of Interest

Are you curious about embracing a plant-based lifestyle but not sure where to begin? Whether you’re all in or just want to incorporate some changes slowly, this workshop is for you. Join others for an insightful and friendly session hosted by Vine Vegan owner Danielle Stevens.

While Danielle isn’t a nutritionist, she’s someone who has successfully navigated the transition to veganism and is eager to share her experiences. Topics covered will include grocery store guidance, learning the essentials for a well-rounded vegan shopping list, quick and simple meals, exploring time-saving and tasty vegan meal ideas for your busy schedule, eating out with ease and tips on navigating restaurant menus.

The workshops will be held on the last Tuesday of every month at Vine Vegan, located at 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon. Sessions will start at 5:30 p.m.

T&T Estate Sales Launches In SE Hillsborough

After much personal experience with estate liquidation and relocating to the state of Florida, the Oraefo family has launched T&T Estate Sales LLC. T&T Estate Sales is a family-owned and operated business that prides itself on being honest, trustworthy and compassionate.

T&T will clean and remove junk when required prior to liquidation, stage the sale and leave the property ‘broom clean’ when done. What sets T&T Estate Sales apart from the larger franchise companies is its collective knowledge of the estate sale process from beginning to end with a personal touch.

Call 813-668-6520 or visit its Facebook page at T&T Estate Sales Brandon for more information.

Preservation 1st Financial Group Celebrates Anniversary

Father and son Christian Beiter, CFP®, and Michael Beiter Sr. are celebrating 19 years of serving the community at Preservation 1st Financial Group. Preservation 1st Financial Group specializes in helping individuals reach their dreams. Whether you are looking for comprehensive financial planning, insurance planning, college planning or retirement planning, it has the knowledge and expertise to guide you toward your financial goals.

Its office is located at 912 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. Call 813-627-0872 or visit its website at www.preservation1st.com to make an appointment.

New Community-based Assisted Living Facility Accepting Residents

Brisas del Caribe ALF III, a brand-new, community-based assisted living facility located in a quiet residential neighborhood, is family-owned and operated by Brandon residents Jose and Millie Carreno. It provides comfortable retirement living to elderly individuals in a worry-free way of life.

Brisas del Caribe ALF is a clean, six-bed modern facility that keeps residents cozy and comfortable. Three daily warm meals are offered, as well as housekeeping and laundry service daily. Some amenities include scheduled activities; weekly, in-home doctor’s visits; a safe environment with smoke and heat detectors; private and semiprivate rooms; competitive monthly rates; 24 hours of qualified caring staff; and free wireless internet.

Brisas del Caribe ALF is located at 1209 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon and is celebrating its grand opening on Friday, March 1. For more information, call Millie at 813-454-5891.