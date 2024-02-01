Kenny Stills knows the thrill of playing a sport at the very highest level and wants to help motivated high school athletes realize the same dream. Stills, a longtime FishHawk resident who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1985 and played in the NFL until 1991, recently published 30 Days to Play College Football, a day-by-day action plan to help high school athletes turn their aspirations into reality.

In writing 30 Days to Play College Football, Stills’ primary goal was to bridge the gap between young athletes’ dreams and the realities of college football recruitment.

“After years in the NFL and coaching, I saw a gap in how young athletes approach college football recruitment,” he said. “I wanted to share my insights to help them navigate this challenging but rewarding journey.”

Stills, who lives in FishHawk with his wife, Lisa, and sons, Lawson and Preston, has the experience to back up his words. After earning All-Big Ten honors playing for the University of Wisconsin, he worked as a coach and scout for the NFL and has spent the last five years at Blue-Grey Events scouting, developing and recruiting players. He also mentors high school athletes hoping to secure college scholarships.

He feels his book is different from the other recruiting guides that give broad, generic strategies.

“Those are great if you just want the information,” he explained. “But I’ve found that these books end up sitting on a shelf mostly unread.”

Instead, his book outlines a 30-day system designed to engage student athletes so that each day they learn an aspect of the recruiting journey.

“And at the end of each day, they have a couple practical action steps that tell the player exactly what to do to master the particular topic,” Stills added. “We have also included an appendix with tons of reference material to give our elite recruits the tools they need to hit the ground running, including templates for email coaches, resumes and even the top 20 questions coaches ask prospective athletes.”

He recommends this book not just to high school football players who aspire to play at the college level but also to their coaches and parents.

“It’s a comprehensive guide that offers valuable insights into improving both on and off the field, understanding the recruitment process and developing the mental toughness needed to excel in this competitive sport,” he said.

The book can be purchased online at https://eliterecruitshq.com/ for $39.99.