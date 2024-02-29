The Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center is set for support from its annual High Tea and Fashion Show, next scheduled for Saturday, April 13, at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Brandon.

A long-standing and much-beloved nonprofit, the organization opened as the Brandon Outreach Clinic in 1987. Then and now, medical professionals donate their services to ensure working people who can’t afford medical expenses get the care they need.

“I’ve been volunteer since 2003, first as a nurse practitioner and now as well as a board member,” said Ada Tapper, a U.S. Army reservist and owner of ACT Health Solutions, a mobile practice for primary, geriatric, chronic, acute and preventative care and for the transition care necessary for patients released from hospital and rehabilitation settings.

“I do believe health care is for everyone and that no one should be denied access,” Tapper said. “So many of us have chronic illnesses that can be managed, but without the proper care it leads to a poor quality of life. A lot of that is preventable and manageable.”

That’s where the Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center steps in, co-founded by Dr. Stephen Parks, who in 2023 talked about the clinic’s impact at an awards ceremony hosted by the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce. He talked about the “thousands of patients” and “thousands of hours of free medical care” given to people who don’t have medical insurance, with the clinic relying both on donations and pro bono work from doctors and other medical care practitioners.

According to Tapper, the clinic has two major fundraisers a year, including a comedy show fundraiser in October. It is holding the High Tea and Fashion Show instead of the long-running Kentucky Derby Party, which once was a community staple, held in May.

“We’re looking for sponsors, table hosts and people to participate,” Tapper said. “It’s a good way to support the mission and to learn more about what we do.”

Savory and sweet tastings, a variety of teas, table design awards and raffles (including a 50/50 drawing) are on tap for the April 13 tea. Doors open 11 a.m. in the Family Life Center at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Tickets cost $35 per person and $280 to host a table. All proceeds benefit the Outreach Free Clinic and Resource Center and go directly to patient primary care.

For more information, visit https://theoutreachclinic.com/. To RSVP or become a table host, email director@theoutreaclinic.com. Call: 813-654-1388.