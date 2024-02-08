Leaders with Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) are proud to announce that 27 of our district’s magnet schools have been named National Magnet Award winners.

Magnet Schools of America released the results today, honoring schools with National Merit Awards of Excellence and National Merit Awards of Distinction.

The 27 schools represent the highest number of winners in our district’s history. Only four other school districts in the United States earned more awards than Hillsborough County Public Schools. HCPS finished second in the state of Florida in total awards earned, total excellence awards earned and total distinction awards earned.

“This is an incredible achievement for so many of our magnet schools. Every year, students and their parents rush to apply for our magnet programs,” said Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Van Ayres. “Our teachers, administrators, school and district support staff work tirelessly to bring innovative programs to students. Our magnet student enrollment numbers have grown every year. By next year, we will have nearly 20,000 students enrolled in our magnet schools.”

Right now, students are accepting their offers for HCPS magnet schools for the 2024-25 school year. The window to accept offers for the first application window has ended, but the next choice/magnet application window will be announced soon and will likely open in mid-February. HCPS is excited to welcome even more students into its magnet programs.

Here is a list of local area schools that earned awards:

Magnet School of Excellence Award winners:

Spoto High School.

Magnet School of Distinction Award winners: