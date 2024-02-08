The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center offers a fun way for adults to engage in a nonaccredited adult education outreach program. The Center 4Life Learning serves the entire community. Classes are provided Monday through Friday. There are a multitude of classes in a variety of interesting subjects.

The winter semester curriculum offers a wide array of classes. There are approximately 28 classes.

A sampling of the classes includes Sign Language on Mondays, Intro to Modern Calligraphy on Tuesdays, and U.S. History on Wednesdays. There are two Chinese Brush Painting classes being offered (Chinese Brush Painting – Friends of Works and Chinese Brush Painting – Working on Silk). Both of these classes are offered on Thursdays. You might be interested in World Religions, and if so, a class is offered on Fridays.

The Center 4Life Learning also offers very practical classes. A sample of this type include Android Smart Phone workshops on Fridays. They will also offer a class called, What Would Happen If You Got Hit By A Bus? Preparing for Life Changing Events. This class is offered on Thursdays. Another practical class is called Befriending the Ending Part 1- An Intro to Advance Care Planning and Befriending the Ending Part 2- Advanced Care Planning. These classes are offered on Tuesdays.

Sue Holter, manager of the Center 4Life Learning, said, “Center 4Life Learning is a nonaccredited adult education school. Classes are held in person on the campus of the United Methodist Church of Sun Center during the day. One does not need to be a member of the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center to participate. Our regular courses consist of six 90-minute classes. … All courses/classes are led by qualified instructors.”

Holter added, “We also offer day trips from our church campus. We are taking reservations for the following trips: Edison and Ford Winter Estates Tour, Fort Myers on April 9; Kiss Me, Kate at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, Bradenton, on April 25; South Pacific, Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre, Hudson, on May 4; and StarLite Sapphire luncheon cruise, South Pasadena, on May 23.”

Please visit www.sccumc.com/4lifelearning or call 813-634-8607 for more information.