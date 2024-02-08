With the rising costs of single-family homes coupled with an increasingly older population, manufactured homes have caught the eyes of many retirees in Florida. According to the Manufactured Housing Institute, more than 22 million Americans live in manufactured homes.

When Darlene and Michael Columbo moved from Detroit in 2018, they decided to embrace the 55-plus community lifestyle in Southern Hillsborough County. Darlene worked for many years as a manufactured home dealer sales agent. She is well known in the community for her integrity in the ever-changing real estate market with Align Right Realty.

According to Darlene, there is a huge demand for affordable housing, such as manufactured and mobile homes.

“The prices and locations of real estate homes are constantly rising, and some people can’t afford the average stick-built homes,” said Darlene. “Manufactured homes can offer quality and affordability. The increased demand means that manufactured home prices are more likely to appreciate than depreciate over time, making them an excellent long-term investment.”

Because she lives in a 55-plus manufactured home community, Darlene’s neighbors would often ask if she could sell their home, and she had to tell them no because they don’t own the land.

At that point, a light bulb went on, and Darlene asked herself, “Why can’t I, and what can I do to become a mobile home broker?” In September 2023, Darlene received her broker’s license with the DMV and Sunny Days Manufactured & Mobile Home Brokers was born. Currently, Sunny Days’ main focus is age 55-plus communities in the Tampa Bay area; however, Darlene and her husband have future plans to expand to other surrounding areas.

“I thoroughly enjoy real estate and I love what I do,” said Darlene. “I am by heart a go-getter, passionate and committed to my clients and their needs, and now that I’m a mobile home broker. In a way, it’s a perfect fit because I am able to offer services in both real estate markets, which is a great advantage.”

Sunny Days is a family-owned and operated business dedicated to cultivating trust, honesty and integrity with both buyers and sellers.

“Our commitment to delivering professional, personalized services ensures reliability, open communication, straightforward transactions and, most importantly, tangible results,” said Darlene.

For more information on Sunny Days, visit https://sunnydaysmobilehomes.com/ or email sunnydaysmobilehomes@gmail.com. It can also be reached via phone at 813-296-1666.