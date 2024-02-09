Identity theft can easily occur when criminals uncover sensitive information from the trash or old computer devices. Protect yourself this tax season with free professional shredding of old documents and electronics.

As a public service to help residents avoid becoming victims of identity theft, Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services will host ShredFest 2024 on Saturday, March 2, from 9-11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 3602 U.S. Hwy. 301 N. in Tampa. This eighth annual event offers free education and services to kick off National Consumer Protection Week, which runs from Sunday, March 3, through Saturday, March 9.

On-site document shredding will be limited to three copy-paper-sized boxes or kitchen-sized trash bag containers per vehicle. White or clear bags are preferred over black trash bags. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers guidelines about how long to keep tax records, and here are additional items to consider shredding:

Old bank documents.

Unnecessary bills and receipts.

Unnecessary medical records containing personal information.

Expired home and car insurance policies.

Junk mail, such as credit card offers with personal information (name/address).

Old travel documents, including boarding passes.

Sticky notes or other notes containing passwords.

CDs and DVDs (no three-ring binders).

ShredFest includes free electronic ‘e-shredding’ to help thwart cyber identity theft. Known as IT asset disposition (ITAD), the process of information technology asset disposition is the secure and environmentally sustainable disposal of unwanted devices containing data. Residents can drop off their old phones, personal computers, laptops, tablets and hard drives to be securely destroyed by an industry-approved and certified recycler.

Attendees of ShredFest 2024 must remain in their vehicles to enjoy convenient, drive-through drop-offs. Consumer protection experts will be available to answer questions. All services are free and first come, first served during this one-day event. No commercial shredding will be permitted.

The park and monuments will remain open during the event.

For more information about ShredFest 2024, call 813-635-8316 or visit www.hcfl.gov/consumer.