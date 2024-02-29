Whether you are looking for insurance for your home, vehicle, commercial/business or even pet, you have an opportunity for one-stop shopping at Southshore Insurance Professionals. Celebrating 10 years in business, Southshore Insurance is here to help and educate you for all your insurance needs.

Owner Michelle Mosher brings more than 30 years of insurance experience to the table. Originally from Florida, Mosher moved due to her husband’s miliary career. It was during this time she owned a State Farm agency in Connecticut but eventually returned to her home state with her husband and daughter. They moved to Riverview in 2012, then Mosher transitioned into becoming an independent agent and opened Southshore Insurance in March 2014.

The staff at Southshore Insurance are focused on educating their clients in this ever-changing industry. Mosher said their most frequently asked question from customers is “Why did my rates go up?”

“It’s not usually anything caused by them,” said Mosher. “The Florida insurance market is tumultuous at best, and we’re seeing rates rise on every line of insurance we provide our clients.”

However, there could be some relief this year.

“Lower storm occurrences and some new companies in the market should help alleviate some of the property insurance issues,” said Mosher. “There’s always insurance legislation, and I encourage people to share their voices at the polls. Our elected officials are the ones that vote on our insurance laws/reform, and it’s important to know who they are and be a voice to them of your concerns.”

Southshore Insurance strives to provide the best service at the best cost.

“We certainly hope our clients never have a claim, but at the end of the day the buying of the product and the cost is only as good as the education behind the coverage, if you need it,” said Mosher. “We pride our agency on education.”

Mosher expressed that the agency’s success is attributed to putting together a winning team, including Caitlin Homes and Chelsea Hardesty.

“We love the people in this community; we truly love our clients,” said Mosher. “I am honored to be able to come to work every day and enjoy the opportunity to educate people on their purchase of something that could have huge ramifications at some point.”

For more information, visit www.southshoreins.com or call 813-448-7580. The office is located at 11216 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview.