Strandhill Public, located locally in Brandon, meshes the rich history of Irish tradition with modern hospitality.

Founded and co-owned by Sharon Gaumond and Rory Martin, who shared a vision while bartending together in New York City, dreamed of taking the essence of a contemporary Irish pub and bringing it to our community.

The journey began with the opening of the Brandon location in August 2019, followed by a second establishment in Tampa Heights in March 2020. Both locations celebrate the spirit of the traditional Irish pub while embracing the evolving tastes of today’s culture.

Named after the quaint coastal town in Ireland where Martin grew up, Strandhill Public resonates authenticity and warmth. With Martin watching his father run an Irish pub in Strandhill, Ireland, it was easy for him to develop the ambiance of a local gathering spot similar to the ones in his hometown. Strandhill Public welcomes everyone in as family and strangers quickly become part of the crew.

“We wanted to create an elevated casual dining experience that is comfortable and airy,” said Gaumond. “It’s a place that many call home.”

Gaumond and Martin take pride in offering a place where people in the community can come together and enjoy a meal, and maybe even an Irish beer. The two always look back to a quote from W.B. Yeats, “There are no strangers here, only friends you haven’t yet met,” to remind themselves of how they want the community to feel about Strandhill Public.

Some of the signature dishes at Strandhill Public include fish and chips, shepherd’s pie and its award-winning whiskey burger. All of these pay homage to traditional Irish eats, while innovative twists like the Irish egg appetizer reflect a fusion of old and new.

As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, the festivities at Strandhill Public promise an unforgettable experience for all ages. The restaurant will have live music on St. Patrick’s Day, with specialty events leading up to the big day. On Thursday, March 14, the Brandon location will be offering a hands-on experience where you not only get to learn the history behind Guinness but have the opportunity to get behind the bar and pour your own pint too. At the Tampa Heights location, register for the paired dinner on Tuesday, March 12, where you will get to enjoy a four-course food and whiskey pairing with Redbreast Irish whiskey.

At Strandhill Public, the devotion to Irish heritage is evident in every detail. From the meticulously poured pints of Guinness to the largest selection of Irish whiskey in the Tampa Bay area, the commitment to quality is unwavering. Next time you are looking for a delicious brunch, a delectable dinner or want to catch the latest game, stop by Strandhill Public for a good time and an authentic Irish meal.

To learn more, visit https://strandhillpublic.com/. Call the Brandon Strandhill Public, located at 10288 Causeway Blvd., at 813-442-7080. For the Tampa Heights location at 309 W. Palm Ave., call 813-769-9234.