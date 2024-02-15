Downtown Plant City is a charming place. A visit there makes for a great outing. There is always something new going on, and with that in mind, let’s take a quick look at the new and long-standing places to visit.

CocoRow, located at 103 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., sells handmade, original jewelry. No two pieces are alike. CocoRow opened in early December 2023. It is open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Walk down the street and take a left on Collins Street. Catnip Café and Adoption Lounge, located at 202 S. Collins St., is a delightful addition to the area. All the cats are being fostered and come from Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter. It has a separate lounge where you can interact with the cats and a café that offers handcrafted teas, wine and beer, along with bakery items.

Leah Babington, an employee of the café, said, “People leave here with smiles.”

Continue down Collins Street and stop in Angelina’s Deli, an Italian deli located at 204 S. Collins St. It is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. during weekdays and until 8 p.m. on weekends.

Turn and go north on Collins Street and you will come to Style Bar Blow Dry Salon, located at 120 N. Collins St. It is open Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday to Saturday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cross Reynolds Street and take a look around Rowan & Plum, located at 102 W. Reynolds St. This is a wonderful shop that offers a variety of gifts and home decor which changes seasonally. It is open on Mondays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 Noon-4 p.m.

As you come down Reynolds Street, you will see a new eatery called Greek Treat, located at 115 E. Reynolds St. It is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

A few spots down, you will come to Sweet Roots Apparel, located at 121 E. Reynold St. If you are looking for a fun new outfit or a gift, this is the place for you.

Take a right on Palmer Street and stop by Crushin’ on Cookies, located at 107 N. Palmer. It offers unique cookies, dessert bars and personalized cookie cakes for any occasion or nonoccasion.

As you continue down Palmer Street, take a right on NE Drane Street and stop in at some old favorites, including The Kandy Shoppe, Tub Treats Bath and Body as well as Fringe Boutique, which offers unique gifts.

Finally, walk over to Evers Street and stop in for a craft beer at Roots Tap Room and Wine Bar or a handcrafted mead at Three Hands Mead Company. And if you want a delicious baked good, you do not want to miss Crumbles and Cream.