Tampa Theatre is proud to present Tampa’s longest-running Oscars® watch party on Sunday, March 10. Bay-area film fans are invited to come toast the nominees and celebrate the winners together at Tampa Theatre’s 25th annual Hollywood Awards Night, presented by Amalie Oil Co. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m.

The red-carpet reception takes on a whole new hue this year under the historic Franklin Street marquee. Jill Witecki with Tampa Theatre said, “After a limo ride around the block courtesy of longtime event sponsor Skyline Limousine, our superstar guests will walk the carpet past adoring fans and paparazzi and chat about who they’re wearing with costumed characters representing some of this year’s biggest movie stars … and Ken.”

Inside the historic theater, there will be games, prizes, free popcorn and soda, and you can see the preshow on the big screen, as well as a cash bar. Live coverage of the 96th annual Academy Awards® begins at 7 p.m.

Tampa Theatre’s Hollywood Awards Night 2024 offers three levels of watch-party experiences. This year, the newest option is the Premium Orchestra Ticket, which you can get for $99. This top-tier ticket includes all the preshow activities on Franklin Street and open seating on the orchestra level to watch the awards broadcast. Premium ticket holders also enjoy an exclusive open bar with beer, wine and a signature cocktail, plus appetizers, desserts and unlimited popcorn.

The Mezzanine Ticket is $55. This option gets you all preshow activities, a reserved seat in the mezzanine, two complimentary drink tickets redeemable for beer or wine and concierge drink service to your seat, plus free popcorn, soda and water.

For just $25 you can get the Balcony Ticket. This allows you to enjoy all preshow activities. You can watch the live broadcast from the balcony with free popcorn, soda and water.

Guests who stay until the best picture is announced at the end of the telecast will also enjoy doughnuts and coffee in the lobby.

Attendees are encouraged to show off their star status with a movie-themed costume or let the glamour of Hollywood inspire an outfit. This event is not sponsored by or affiliated with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

You can get tickets at the historic Franklin Street Box Office, located at 711 N. Franklin St. in Tampa or online at https://tampatheatre.org/.