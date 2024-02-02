The Village Players of Valrico will present an original play, The Battle of the Godfathers, this month and in March. All shows will be presented at the historic James McCabe Theater, which is on Hillsborough County’s Registration of Historic Places. The James McCabe Theater, built in 1915, is located at 506 N. 5th St. in Valrico.

The Battle of the Godfathers will be presented on Friday, February 16, February 23 and March 1, and Saturday, February 17, February 24 and March 2, at 8 p.m. There will be two Sunday matinees on February 18 and 25 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $23 for general admission and $20 for seniors, military, students and groups of 10 or more. To reserve seats for 10 or more, please call the box office at 813-480-3147. You can purchase tickets by visiting https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com/.

The Battle of the Godfathers is an original play written and directed by the Village Players’ very own, Domin Pazo. The play is an original adult comedy spoofing The Godfather and other mobster movies.

According to Pazo, “The play is a spoof of the classic 1972 Oscar winning movie The Godfather. In our play, there are two rival godfathers who fight over who has the best pizza in town. Toss in that their only kids are dating each other behind their fathers’ back, put in some stupid laughs and that is my play.”

Pazo explained, “This show is my third original show, and if members of the community love The Godfather, they will love this show.” Pazo added, “This is an adult comedy with adult content, but anyone wanting a fun night out should come see this show. You will not be disappointed.”

The Village Players is a nonprofit community teaching theater. As an all-volunteer organization, it takes months to put on a show like The Battle of the Godfathers.

Pazo said, “The cast and crew have been on this project since November. They have worked really hard, and they are so ready for an audience.”

The mission of the Village Players is to spotlight local talent and work with those who would like to learn various different aspects of the theater, both on and offstage, while providing affordable theater experiences and entertainment for the local community.

For more information, please visit https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com/.