Fourteen years ago, two friends were looking for a way to raise money for the Rotary Club and give back to local charities and high schools. From this passion, the Crawfish Festival was started to bring the community together with good food, shopping and entertainment.

This year, the 14th annual Crawfish Festival is on Saturday, April 13, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Founders Square Park in Winthrop Town Centre. The free event will feature live music, food vendors, kids’ activities and shopping for everyone to enjoy. Guests can purchase meals during the event or avoid the lines and purchase online ahead of time.

If you are bringing the whole crew, purchase the Family Pack for $70, which includes two Cajun-style crawfish dinners with corn and potatoes, your choice of two hotdogs or hamburgers, two beers and two nonalcoholic beverages. You can also purchase individual Cajun-style crawfish dinners with corn and potatoes for just $25. There will be a la carte items for purchase with Crawfish Cash, including pulled pork sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, smoked fish spread, red beans and rice, gumbo, drinks and more. Advance purchase of tickets and Crawfish Cash is highly recommended.

Michael Broussard, co-founder of the festival, was born and raised in south Louisiana and grew up eating Cajun-style food. Being able to combine his passion for Cajun food and his passion for helping the community is what makes this festival so special to him.

“Getting crawfish around here can be challenging, so the crawfish fanatics have made the event what it is today,” said Broussard, “and the support of the community has been incredible.”

All Crawfish Festival proceeds support charitable causes. Beneficiaries include community organizations working to alleviate poverty, illiteracy, hunger and disease. Funds also provide area youth scholarships and leadership development. Last year, the FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity, awarded $35,000, with roughly 90 percent allocated locally. For more information and a complete list of recipients, visit www.fishhawkriverviewrotary.org.

Small businesses, organizations and local companies are welcome to apply online to be a vendor during the event. With over 2,000 attendees, vendors who register can expect a big crowd. All applying to be a part of the children’s area must be an active 501(c)(3) or an organization that is beneficial to children and must provide an activity for children during the festival.

The Rotary Club is excited to bring the 14th annual Crawfish Festival presented by ‘Laissez le Bon Temps Rouler’ title sponsor Chris Ligori & Associates back for the community to enjoy good music, good food and good company.

To learn more about the Crawfish Festival, prepurchase meals or sign up as a sponsor or vendor, please visit www.luvcrawfish.com.