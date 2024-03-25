On Monday, April 8, a solar eclipse will be passing over the United States. Unfortunately, Florida is not in its ‘path of totality,’ but we will get a partial view of the eclipse with a magnitude (the extent of the sun being covered by the moon) of approximately 64-82 percent.

Another solar eclipse is predicted to not not pass through the U.S. until August 12, 2045. The good news is that the 2045 eclipse will be seen in totality by those of us in Florida; the bad news is that it happens over 21 years from now, so make sure to catch this year’s special celestial event, or prepare to travel.

In Southeast Hillsborough County, including Apollo Beach, Bloomingdale, Brandon, Riverview and Valrico, the partial eclipse will begin at about 1:43 p.m. and peak at 3 p.m. Throughout the rest of Florida, it can begin as early as 1:35 p.m. and peak at 2:54 p.m. Of course, for viewing an eclipse, safety is paramount, and that means wearing eclipse glasses.

According to NASA’s website, “When watching the partial phases of the solar eclipse directly with your eyes, which happens before and after totality, you must look through safe solar viewing glasses (‘eclipse glasses’) or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times. Eclipse glasses are NOT regular sunglasses; regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the Sun. Safe solar viewers are thousands of times darker and ought to comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard. NASA does not approve any particular brand of solar viewers.”

For more on safety guidelines, visit https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses/future-eclipses/eclipse-2024/safety/. For suppliers of safe solar viewers and filters, visit https://eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety/viewers-filters.