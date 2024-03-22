Each year, the Hillsborough Education Foundation and Hillsborough County Public Schools celebrate the hardworking teachers who instruct the students who attend Hillsborough County Public Schools. This year’s Teacher of the Year, Dr. Clayton Nylund, a physics and engineering instructor from Howard W. Blake High School in Tampa was not only chosen for the prestigious award, but he was also given a very special gift.

Astro Skate of Brandon donated a five-day, four-night trip to Hawaii for the Teacher of the Year in Hillsborough County. The gift includes hotel and airfare.

Joe Hanna, on behalf of Chris Maganias, owner of Astro Skating Centers, said, “The gift was given to show Astro Skate’s appreciation for our schools and communities as well as to promote our skating rink’s dedication and service to our education system.”

While this is the first time a Teacher of the Year in Hillsborough County has been bestowed with such a tremendous gift, it is not the first time that Astro Skating Centers have given one.

In the past, as Hanna explained, “We started a couple years ago in a Volusia County to Madison Miller as well as Pinellas County with last year’s winner, Adam Zele. Both teachers stated that this was the trip of a lifetime. We saw the appreciation and the ability to give some of these great teachers a chance to go on a trip that they maybe would never have had the opportunity to do so before and create a lasting memory that they can contribute to Astro Skating Centers.”

Hanna added, “Astro Skating Centers are more than just a skating rink, we are a huge part of life to many young people as well as old. Roller skating rinks are historic, and many people have had their first date, their first kiss, they have met the love of their life or just have helped to mold young people into better men and women growing up. Our communities need skating rinks, and, working together with the school systems, we can keep these kids going in the right direction.”

This year’s award ceremony was held on February 1 in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa.

For more information, please visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.