Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering a glimpse into its star-studded lineup of A-list performers who will take the stage at the Food & Wine Festival this year, kicking off on Saturday, March 9, with the Goo Goo Dolls. The Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival is included with daily park admission, but guests who want to take full advantage of all the park and festival have to offer can snag their annual passes now and for a limited time receive a free upgrade to the next pass level.

The Food & Wine Festival is a celebration of the culinary regions of the world paired with the star-studded lineup of A-list performers. Running on Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, May 19, guests can sip and savor their way through flavorful eats and mouthwatering treats as they discover their new favorite brew or cocktail and immerse themselves in electrifying concerts from chart-topping acts across pop, Latin, rock, country and beyond. In addition, local artists will be showcasing their talents and selling unique creations from charming cabins scattered throughout the park. Food and beverage are not included with park admission and are available for an extra fee.

“The Food & Wine Festival is an event our guests look forward to every year, and this year is going to be the best one yet,” said Stewart Clark, president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “From craveable food and beverage options to top musical talent, our guests are really in for a treat.”

Parkgoers can immerse themselves in a culinary journey through Europe, Latin America, North America, South Africa and Oceania with savory and sweet options paired with a selection of wines from both the old and the new world, craft beers hailing from both domestic and international breweries and exclusive bourbon tastings.

Unlock the tastiest culinary experience with the ultimate foodie tool: the Food & Wine Festival Sampler Lanyard. Starting at $70 and redeemable at the numerous cabins located throughout the park, sampler lanyards provide convenience and offer the best value for guests with options of 10 and 15 items. An exclusive 18-item sampler for the same price as a 15-item sampler is available for all pass members. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages.

The Food & Wine Festival is serving up an 11-weekend extravaganza of electrifying concerts, featuring 22 chart-topping acts. Here’s a quick glimpse of what’s on this year’s set list, with more to be announced in the coming weeks: Goo Goo Dolls on March 9; Starship featuring Mickey Thomas on Sunday, March 10; Sister Hazel on Sunday, March 17; Taking Back Sunday on Saturday, March 23; Owl City on Saturday, April 6; Grupo Niche on Sunday, April 7; Better than Ezra & Vertical Horizon on Saturday, April 13; Hoobastank on Sunday, April 14; Michael Ray on Saturday, April 20; Gavin DeGraw on Sunday, April 21; Andy Grammer on Saturday, April 27; Chris Lane on Sunday, April 28; Boys Like Girls on Saturday, May 4; and 38 Special on Sunday, May 5.

Immerse yourself in the delicious sights and sounds with exclusive access to a reserved seating area right by the stage. Guests can get closer to their favorite artists, sip on a complimentary beverage of choice and mingle in the private VIP bar, the perfect recipe for an unforgettable evening. To view showtimes and purchase reserved seating and VIP packages, guests can visit https://buschgardenstampa.com/.