High 5 Inc. is hosting its annual summer camp beginning weekly on Tuesday, May 28, and running through Friday, August 9. With the Summer Olympics just around the corner, High 5’s Olympic-themed camp this year will give students the opportunity to participate in Olympic-style activities and games.

“Our camp is designed to inspire young athletes and promote teamwork, sportsmanship and a love for physical activity,” said Jada Spano, vice president of operations.

The summer camp has its earliest drop-off time at 7 a.m. and latest pickup at 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The camp will cost participants $160 per week.

Students should provide their own snacks and lunches, as well as bring a change of clothes and a towel. Campers should show up each day in a swimsuit and closed-toed shoes.

“During our Olympic-themed summer camp, campers will have the opportunity to participate in a wide range of sports and activities inspired by the Olympic Games,” Spano said.

Activities will include track and field events, swimming, soccer and other sports.

“Our experienced and dedicated coaches will guide campers through various training sessions, teaching them the fundamental skills of different sports and helping them improve their techniques,” Spano said.

There will be around 25 students for each teacher. There will also be a variety of crafts for students, including creating banners to represent their values.

“Campers will learn the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship as they work together towards common goals and cheer each other on,” Spano said.

High 5 Inc. is a nonprofit after school program that supports students learning to swim and special needs education through sports and recreational activities.

High 5 Inc. is located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon off State Road 60. For more information about the summer camp or to register, visit https://high5inc.org/ or call 813-689-0908.