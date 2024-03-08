Hillsborough County Commissioners are seeking interested residents to serve on the Diversity Advisory Council. The council was created to facilitate communication between Hillsborough County government and diverse populations, and to address matters related to diversity that affect county government and its citizens.

The council is appointed by the Board of County Commissioners and is comprised of two individuals from each of the following categories: African American; Caribbean; Far East Asian; Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender; Hispanic/Latino; Indian Asian; Middle Eastern; Native American; Northern and Southern European; People with Disabilities; and At Large (identification with a specific category is not required).

Three positions are vacant, and six terms expired. Terms are for two years. Positions are specified as individuals from the following categories: African American (one), Far East Asian (one), Hispanic/Latino (one), Indian Asian (one), Middle Eastern (two), Native American (two) and Northern and Southern European (one).

All nominees must reside in and be registered voters in Hillsborough County. Appointments are voluntary positions; therefore, members serve without compensation.

Citizens interested in being considered for appointment must submit:

An essay of 200-500 words highlighting what your goals would be as a member of the Diversity Advisory Council and state why you are most suited to carry forth those goals. A complete Questionnaire for Diversity Advisory Council. A Standards of Conduct form.

Meeting schedule: monthly, second Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Forms are available on the county’s website on the Announcements & Forms page at https://hcfl.gov/government/boards-and-committees/announcements-and-forms. You can also type ‘Announcements & Forms’ in the search box at https://hcfl.gov/ to find the forms to download.

The forms can be filled out and printed, then scanned and emailed, faxed or mailed.

All forms must be signed and dated, and all questions must be answered in entirety to be eligible. Applicants declining to submit an essay will be eliminated from further consideration for service on the Diversity Advisory Council of Hillsborough County.

The application is due by close of business on Friday, March 22. Appointments will be scheduled for a meeting of the Board of County Commissioners in April or May.

Forms can be: