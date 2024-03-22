Historic Plant City Main Street will present its inaugural Sample the City on Saturday, April 13, from 4-8 p.m. The event will take place in beautiful McCall Park, located at 100 N. Collins St. in historic downtown Plant City.

Sample the City is an opportunity for everyone to taste samples (2-ounce portions) prepared by local Plant City establishments. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance for only $75 per person. This ticket includes exclusive tastings from participating restaurants alongside a variety of beverage options, such as beer, wine, sodas and water. Upon arrival at McCall Park, guests will check in to receive a wristband and then embark on their culinary adventure. Restaurants will be set up in one central location, allowing attendees to sample a variety of dishes at their leisure.

The restaurants will be set up in one central location at McCall Park, providing attendees with easy access to sample dishes from multiple establishments in a single, picturesque setting. In addition, the park will be filled with music thanks to McCall Park’s speaker system.

Tina Marie with Historic Plant City Main Street explained, “Sample the City was born out of our deep love for Plant City’s growing culinary scene and our desire to celebrate and showcase the incredible flavors this city has to offer. We wanted to create a platform where both locals and visitors could come together to indulge in the delicious creations of our talented local restaurants.”

Marie added, “The intent behind Sample the City is to provide a unique opportunity for food lovers to immerse themselves in a culinary adventure, savoring the diverse flavors of Plant City all in one unforgettable event. We aim to support and promote our local restaurants while fostering a sense of community and culinary appreciation.”

Some of the fantastic establishments taking part in Sample the City include Angelina’s Deli, Crumbles & Cream and Greek Treat. These eateries are excited to showcase their signature dishes and delight guests with their culinary expertise. A full list of participants will be released closer to the event.

Marie said, “Sample the City is not just an event; it is an experience, a celebration of community, flavor and the culinary arts.”

For more information, please visit www.plantcitymainstreet.org and follow it on Facebook.