The Junior Achievement (JA) of Florida Foundation announced that it has received a $70,000 grant from State Farm. The statewide initiative will support Junior Achievement learning experiences throughout Florida, enabling thousands of young people to participate in JA’s nationally recognized financial literacy and career readiness learning experiences.

State Farm has been a supporter of Junior Achievement in Florida for the past eight years, with contributions to its programs totaling over $440,000 going toward funding financial literacy, work-readiness and entrepreneurial-focused learning experiences for youths.

“Financial literacy education is critical to inspiring and preparing our next generation of leaders in order to help them build stronger and more resilient communities,” said Jose Soto, State Farm corporate responsibility analyst. “We are proud to support Junior Achievement K-12 financial literacy and career-readiness program across Florida.”

Eight Florida-based JA areas will use the support to advance learning experiences most needed in their regions.

JA Tampa Bay, which includes Hillsborough, Polk, Highlands and Sarasota counties, will use the support for:

JA BizTown, a capstone learning experience that introduces fifth graders to economic concepts, workplace skills and personal and business finances. They act as employees and consumers, from paying bills to handling customer service, and experience what it is like to earn and work in a community.

JA Finance Park, another capstone learning experience that is a real-life simulation, where students enter the game of life and apply financial concepts to balance their personal budget and learn to make choices that support their future goals.

3DE Schools by Junior Achievement, the newest JA learning experience, teaches students in high school relevant business skills and core competencies through business case methodology.

Richard George, president of Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay, stated, “The State Farm funding supports our efforts throughout the state of Florida, and we are so grateful. Junior Achievement is providing our young people with the tools to transform their futures. We are increasing economic equity and mobility through our learning experiences focused on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. This creates a brighter tomorrow for all.”

For more information on the organization, visit www.juniorachievement.org/web/ja-floridafoundation.