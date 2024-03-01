What started as an idea at a kitchen table in 1993 became a partnership of Marlin ‘Scott’ and Glenda Clark with James ‘Red’ and Evelyn Griffin on January 21, 1994 — a little over 30 years ago. The idea of Marlin James Air Conditioning & Heating was established on a foundation that the future of the business would be in developing relationships, not just focusing on a single repair or new installation.

“We plant seeds of faith, respect, kindness and courage that are harvested into relationships as we serve your comfort needs,” said Scott, owner of Marlin James.

Red was a huge part of the Marlin James success story due to his belief in building relationships and trust with customers. It was very common for Red to be ‘missing in action’ when out on a service call. He was usually found sitting in a customer’s garage chatting about grandkids or life. Red retired in 2007 and passed away in March 2018 after battling dementia.

Red’s legacy continues, as Marlin James has honored his beliefs in customer service by naming its maintenance program Red’s Club, saving customers money while maintaining its system and extending equipment lifespans. In the spirit of Red’s customer-focused approach, when the team at Marlin James encounters a customer challenge, its motto of “What would Red do?” still guides them to this day.

Scott reflected on the past 30 years with these thoughts: “We’ve had some rough years, good years, and great years, all making our journey very memorable. None of this would have been possible without our faith and amazing relationships in life and business.”

In addition to great customer relationships, Marlin James is also a strong believer in giving back to organizations that impact our local community. It is particularly interested in groups that provide food, clothing, shelter and protection through care and faith, such as Bread of Refuge, Family Ministries, Forgotten Angels and A Kid’s Place.

The Clark family would like to thank their Marlin James family and their customers for making the past 30 years amazing and fun.

“Ya’ll are what makes the future possible!” they said.

Marlin James Air Conditioning & Heating offers residential and commercial repairs, maintenance, replacement systems and new construction. For more information, visit www.marlinjames.com or call 813-689-0817.