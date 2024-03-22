MISSION BBQ is proud to announce the donation of $347,068 to national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA). This contribution was made possible thanks to the generosity of MISSION BBQ customers and their support of MISSION BBQ’s special American Heroes Cups. The donation will sponsor veterans’ wreaths to remember our fallen U.S. service members laid to rest at 129 participating locations for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day.

MISSION BBQ co-founder Bill Kraus recently presented this donation to WAA’s executive director, Karen Worcester, in Columbia, Maryland.

“We remain proud and humbled to stand with Wreaths Across America and the amazing work they continue to do to Remember, Honor and Teach,” said Kraus.

WAA is best known for its annual wreath-laying ceremonies throughout the United States and beyond at 4,224 participating locations. However, the nonprofit’s yearlong mission to ‘Remember’ the fallen, ‘Honor’ those who serve and ‘Teach’ the next generation the value of freedom is carried out by millions of volunteers across the country through many community programs.

“This year’s Wreaths Across America’s theme is ‘Live with Purpose,’ and MISSION BBQ is a company that embodies this through their community initiatives and core values,” said Worcester. “To be a program and mission worthy of their support and that of their customers is beyond humbling. We continue to be grateful for their support and that of their customers.”

“We wouldn’t have the freedoms we have today if it wasn’t for our nation’s veterans who stepped up for us time and time again,” said Steve Newton, co-founder of MISSION BBQ, and Kraus. “We are humbled by the hard work of our teammates, who ask all of our customers for their support, and all the good that will be done for our so deserving American heroes in remembering their lives, service and sacrifices.”

American Heroes Cups are available year-round, retailing at $4.99, with $2 of every cup purchase donated to a charity supporting national military charities and local first responders. Customers are encouraged to return their American Heroes Cup during future visits to the restaurant and receive 99-cent refills. To find a MISSION BBQ location near you, visit https://mission-bbq.com/locations.

This year, Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, December 14. To find a location near you to support, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.