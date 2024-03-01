ZooTampa’s David A. Straz Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center Nominated For USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award

USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards has selected ZooTampa’s David A. Straz Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center as a nominee for ‘Best Zoo Exhibit’ in the country.

As Florida’s most-visited cultural attraction, ZooTampa’s mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and care for animals, as well as create exceptional personalized experiences that connect people with wildlife and each other in fun, immersive ways. The David A. Straz Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center has helped with the rescue, rehabilitation and release of more than 500 sick, injured and orphaned manatees.

The public has until Monday, March 4, to vote for it online at https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-zoo-exhibit-2024/david-a-straz-jr-manatee-critical-care-center-tampa-florida/.

Protect Yourself From Identity Theft At ShredFest 2024

Identity theft can easily occur when criminals uncover sensitive information from the trash or old computer devices. As a public service to help residents avoid becoming victims of identity theft, Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services will host ShredFest 2024 on Saturday, March 2, from 9-11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 3602 U.S. Hwy. 301 N. in Tampa. Attendees should remain in their vehicles to enjoy convenient, drive-through drop-offs.

For more information about ShredFest 2024, call 813-635-8316 or visit https://hcfl.gov/consumer.

HCC Spring Flex Start Registration Open

Registration for Hillsborough Community College’s (HCC) spring flex start semester is underway. HCC is offering over 1,000 flex start classes this spring.

HCC’s flex start schedule offers a variety of start dates, times and modalities, including on campus, online and live online to ensure that students have the flexibility they need for their busy lives. Students can earn credits applicable to any of HCC’s Associate in Arts and Associate in Science degrees, college credit and postsecondary adult vocational credits. Tuition assistance is also available.

Flex start semester dates for spring are:

Monday, February 5: 12-week classes.

Tuesday, February 13: 10-week classes and five-week classes.

Tuesday, March 5: eight-week classes.

Tuesday, March 26: five-week classes.

Visit www.hccfl.edu/flexstart for more information.

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 43,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.

Easter Bunny Bash Event At Centerpoint Church

This Easter, guests are invited to enjoy a carnival-style event with games and attractions designed for children to enjoy with grown-ups at Centerpoint Church’s Bunny Bash.

The Easter Bunny will be at the event, greeting children, offering parents a free digital portrait to enjoy and inviting everyone to grab a map and hop along his bunny trail, where children can visit spring-themed locations to collect Easter eggs and fill their baskets. With attractions like a rock-climbing wall and slide, a petting zoo, inflatable games and bounce houses, entertainment from local dance groups, a children’s craft area and more, this is an event not to be missed.

The Bunny Bash at Centerpoint Church, located at 1720 St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico, is open to the community with free admission and does not require a ticket.

Yoga & Brunch At Center Place

Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is offering a Yoga & Brunch experience on Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon at its location: 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B. in Brandon. This is a gentle and restorative yoga class suitable for all levels. Please bring your own mat, blanket and pillow.

Tickets for the event are $25. To purchase, call 813-685-8888 or visit https://centerplacebrandon.com/.

Ye Royal Krewe Of Charlotte De Berry Golf Tournament

The all-female Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry will be holding its annual golf tournament on Sunday, March 24 at the Bay Palms Golf Complex at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. It will be a four-person scramble format costing $460 per foursome or $125 per person; this covers green fees, cart fees, range balls and a dinner after the event. There will be many ways to win prizes, including closest to the pin, longest drive, etc., as well as raffle prizes and awards.

To find out more and to register for the event, visit its website at www.kreweofcharlottedeberry.com. All proceeds from the event will benefit local high school female athletes who plan to enter career and technical fields.

Luck Of The Irish Silent Disco

Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a silent disco. Join in on Friday, March 15 from 6-9 p.m. for an evening filled with fun and shenanigans for those over 18.

Tickets are available for the event by calling 813-685-8888 or visiting https://centerplacebrandon.com/ and are priced at $10. Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE: King For A Day

The grr-ific musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is back at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts at the Mahaffey Theater on Wednesday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m.

In Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE: King for a Day, Daniel and all his friends invite you for a brand-new adventure in Neighborhood of Make-Believe where Daniel learns just what it takes to be king. It is an event filled with tiger-tastic fun, teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others and being a friend.

Tickets are on sale now at https://themahaffey.com/ and www.danieltigerlive.com.

Pickleball With An Impact

The Impact Program’s third semi-annual Pickleball with an Impact fundraiser will be taking place on Saturday, March 23, at High 5 Inc. The doubles tournament will start at 8 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m. Entries are $100 per team, which includes lunch and a T-shirt. Single entries, who will be assigned a partner, are $55.

All proceeds from the event will go to Impact, which promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens. There will be raffle and silent auction prizes available to win as well.

For more information or to register for the event, visit www.whatisimpact.com.

Hillsborough County Office Of The Public Defender At East Hillsborough Democratic Club

The East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be holding its March meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at the Brandon Crossroads Bowl, located at 609 Crater Ln. in Tampa. The guest speaker will be Rocky Brancato, a candidate for Hillsborough County Office of the Public Defender for 2024. You may also join the meeting via Zoom.

Go to the club calendar at www.easthillsboroughdems.org to register. Please register at least an hour before the meeting.