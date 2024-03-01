When the River Hills (RHC) Master Association purchased River Hills Country Club in September 2019, it made a commitment to improve and enhance the facilities. Immediately upon purchase, the club embarked on a multimillion-dollar capital improvement plan and 2024 is slated to bring current members and prospective members many exciting additions.

Over the past year alone, changes can be seen all around, from cart path renovations and improved golf course conditions to a revamping of Hole number three. Coming in the next few months, more golf course improvements and the long-awaited construction of pickleball courts.

General manager and PGA professional Bryan McManis and the community’s leadership group are dedicated to bringing River Hills Country Club to a new level of quality its members expect and deserve.

“We have a very committed and loyal membership,” noted McManis. “In return, we are committed to continual improvements.”

As 2024 gets underway, McManis said that he is proud of his team accomplishing the 2023 goals, and after reevaluating the five-year plan, the club, with support from the Board and Golf Committee, has come up with a way to accelerate the improvements and playability of the golf course by focusing on putting surfaces. Renovation of greens and collars will begin this summer.

“We have been able to find the most cost-effective ways to invest in the future of the amenity,” McManis said, adding that the results will increase the golf course’s marketability almost immediately.

Changes will restore the greens to their original size and shape as per golf course architect Joe Lee’s original as-built drawings. This means increasing the overall putting surface area by 56 percent, renovating and restoring the signature 14th hole and making aesthetic changes throughout.

“It is our vision to make the 14th hole not only our signature hole but a model for what the rest of the golf course has the potential to be as we continue the club’s five-year plan,” stated McManis.

He confirmed that the golf course will remain open, as temporary greens will be available throughout the 12-week renovation process. Additionally, the club has made reciprocal arrangements with surrounding clubs to give golf members options to play away as well.

Another exciting announcement is that pickleball construction will begin in April with an anticipated completion in June. Four regulation pickleball courts will be built adjacent to the existing tennis facility.

“These projects are examples of our motto of ‘Continuous Improvement’ for River Hills Country Club,” said McManis.

The commitment to improvements at River Hills Country Club will expand membership opportunities, and McManis said there will be exclusive membership promotions for members as well as opportunities for prospective members interested in making River Hills their home club.

River Hills Country Club is located at 3943 New River Hills Parkway in Valrico. If you would like to learn more about these exciting updates or membership at the club, call 813-653-1554, ext. 232; email mmartin@riverhillscountryclub.com; or visit www.riverhillscountryclub.com/membership/request-information.