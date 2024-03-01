There’s no better time for kids to catch up and get ahead in math than during the summer break. Now is the time to get Mathnasium on your summer schedule and keep those math skills sharp heading into the fall.

Summer at Mathnasium is a fun and engaging way for your child to keep up their math skills and prepare for the school year ahead.

“We offer flexibility that allows your child to learn from wherever you are this summer, whether in-center or virtually,” said Mathnasium owner Becky McDaniels. “It is a joy having the kids join us in the summer to keep their math skills sharp. The kids have a huge opportunity for growth, as they can truly focus on new skills while reviewing prior skills without homework and testing stress. It is so fun to see their confidence soar and their faces shine.”

Students at Mathnasium will receive a comprehensive assessment and customized learning plan that details summer goals for long-term success. Live face-to-face instruction is offered both in-center and virtually.

Mathnasium has a proven teaching method that results in true understanding and increased confidence, along with reward opportunities and so much more.

“Our hope for summer learning is that each child who walks in our door has a better understanding of math and potentially a new or increased love for learning,” McDaniels said. “We ultimately want to help the students avoid the summer slide and walk into their new classroom in the fall being well prepared for the new school year with a boost of confidence and a big smile on their faces.”

For more information, call Mathnasium’s Brandon center, located at 1048 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, at 813-655-MATH (6284), or call its Riverview center, located at 13388 S. U.S. 301 in Riverview, at 813-565-1102. You can also visit www.mathnasium.com/brandon or www.mathnasium.com/riverview to schedule your student’s risk-free assessment to get started and see how Mathnasium changes lives through math.