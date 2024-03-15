Ready, set, rodeo! For a ropin’ good time, head to the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, April 12 and 13, for the Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival, presented by Bartow Ford. The best cowboys and cowgirls in the southeast region are saddling up for a full rodeo with two days of bull riding, bronco busting, barrel racing, calf roping, team roping and bull dogging. Tickets are on sale now for this adrenaline-pumping event.

“This year’s rodeo features the most crowd-pleasing rodeo events, so each night will be full of action and thrills,” said event producer Ryan Henning. “The best male and female competitors in the region will vie for cash prizes, and they’ll need to beat the best livestock in the southeast to win.”

Fans arriving early for the Family Festival will enjoy live music, delicious food and entertaining activities for the whole group. Emmet Stevens Jr. takes the stage in the Bartow Ford Beer Barn each night playing toe-tapping country music hits. Known for the variety of good eats available, the Family Festival this year offers corn dogs, barbecue, tacos, funnel cakes, ice cream, pizza, hot-pressed Cuban sandwiches and much more.

Guests can test their skills on the highly popular mechanical bull, which has levels for beginners or those brave enough to try it like a pro. They can try their hand at axe throwing; take pictures with snakes, monkeys and a giant hay wall backdrop; play free games, such as Jenga and corn hole; and slide down the giant slide. Visitors looking for elevated action can ride a camel, an elephant or even a monster truck. Family and friends will experience an exhilarating evening of rodeo action, food and endless fun filled with excitement and heart-pounding thrills.

“We love to see people enjoying time together, listening to music, grabbing some dinner and playing games that both the kids and adults enjoy,” added Henning. “The night packed with food, fun and a full rodeo promises to keep everyone entertained.”

This is a rain-or-shine event, and all ticket sales are final and nonrefundable. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the Rodeo begins at 8 p.m. The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds are located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover at the intersection of State Road 60 and Sydney Washer Road, just east of Brandon. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://hillsboroughcountyfair.com/rodeo-and-family-festival/.