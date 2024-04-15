Get ready to rock! The RP Funding Center is excited to announce the 2024 series lineup for its Classic Albums Live, as it is returning with four iconic album performances.

Step into the musical time machine with the RP Funding Center’s sensational 2024 concert series, where it celebrates the unparalleled impact of four legendary albums that have collectively sold over 90 million copies worldwide.

Prepare to be swept away by the timeless allure of Prince’s Purple Rain, which has garnered over 25 million sales globally, on Thursday, June 13.

Embark on a journey through the mesmerizing soundscape of Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here, a masterpiece that has captivated audiences with over 13 million copies sold worldwide, on Friday, July 12.

Feel the raw power of AC/DC’s Highway to Hell, an album that has rocked the world with over 10 million units sold worldwide, on Friday, August 16.

Brace yourself for the epic journey of Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell, a multiplatinum sensation that has sold over 43 million copies worldwide, on Thursday, September 12.

Join the RP Funding Center for an unforgettable experience as it honors these iconic albums and their enduring legacies live on stage. The start time for all performances is 7:30 p.m.

To see all five of these great performances performed “note for note, cut for cut,” then look no further and become a Classic Albums Live Series subscriber. For $140, you get a ticket to each concert, preferred seating, free parking and 10 percent off concessions, plus a savings of over $60 when purchasing a subscription.

The new subscriber series pass is now on sale. Single tickets go on sale Monday, April 22, at 9 a.m. Service charges may apply. Series passes are available by visiting the RP Funding Center Box Office or calling 863-834-8111. For event information, visit www.rpfundingcenter.com. Dates and ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

The RP Funding Center is conveniently located minutes between Orlando and Tampa in Lakeland off I-4 on Lime Street; the RP Funding Center is a short drive from anywhere in Central Florida. Regular box office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For ticket information, call the box office at 863-834-8111 or visit its website at www.rpfundingcenter.com.