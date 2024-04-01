Dr. Jennifer Conde and husband Jonathon Conde celebrated the grand opening of Conde Dermatology in March. Located just behind Comprehensive Center for Dermatology in the FishHawk area, this new location is a transition into a direct care practice as opposed to an insurance-based practice.

“Since we are primarily a direct care office, we bypass the bureaucracy associated with insurance companies and third parties,” Dr. Conde explained. “With direct care, patients have complete freedom to choose who they want to see when it comes to their medical care.”

The couple’s previous experience working with traditional health insurance at Comprehensive Center for Dermatology led to the transition.

“Medicine has become impersonal,” she said.

“A direct-pay practice allows us to serve the patients, not insurance companies or other third parties,” Dr. Conde added. The result is more time spent with the patient overall.

This is key for Dr. Conde, as she explained that getting to visually appreciate the results of a treatment and how it impacts a patient’s overall physical and mental well-being is the most rewarding part of her job.

Medical, cosmetic, surgical and pediatric services are available, with the most popular services being for acne and wart treatment, skin cancer screenings and Botox. She added that photorejuvenation and laser hair removal with a new state-of-the-art laser device are also becoming frequently requested services.

Dr. Conde said when it comes to your skin, hair and nails, it is important to see a board-certified dermatologist for the highest level of expertise and training.

Her number one tip for everyone is to wear sunscreen of SPF 30 or greater daily and make sure to reapply every hour or two when outside.

She added, “Skin cancer screening examinations can potentially save your life.”

Conde Dermatology is located at 5627 Skytop Dr. in Lithia. Its office hours are 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. from Tuesday through Thursday and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday. Visit www.condederm.com or call 813-530-6511 for further information.