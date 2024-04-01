A Night Of Champions Gala

Heart of Adoptions Alliance Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to finding safe and loving homes for children, invites you to an exciting event, the Night of Champions Gala, which will touch your heart and ignite a fire of hope and love. The Secret Garden-themed 2024 benefit gala will offer an evening filled with inspiration, entertainment and the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of children in need.

The Night of Champions Gala takes place on Friday, April 19, from 7-11 p.m. at 2629 Bayshore Blvd. in Tampa. Enjoy great food, drinks and become part of the live auctions of unique items and experiences to raise funds and create a positive impact on the lives of children in foster care.

Visit https://givebutter.com/c/brixvb to acquire your tickets. For sponsorship information, please contact Dr. Brigette Schupay, executive director of Heart of Adoptions Alliance, at brigette@heartofadoptionsalliance.com.

Bill Wimble Memorial Golf Event

Enjoy a day of golfing and fun on Sunday, April 28, at the seventh annual Bill Wimble Memorial Golf Event held at the beautiful River Hills Country Club. Registration starts at 11 a.m. with tee off at 1 p.m.

Your ticket includes 18 holes of championship golf, free beer, a boxed lunch, a swag bag, a super ticket and dinner back at The Landing. The super ticket enters you for prize drawings and other competitions, including hole-in-one and longest drive. Proceeds from the event benefit Victory Junction Kids Camp, Everyday Blessings and AMVETS; to date, over $60,000 has been donated.

For information on how to register for the event, email rvanhall@ymail.com or call 813-653-0002.

Pickleball With An Impact Date Change

The Impact Program’s third semiannual Pickleball with an Impact fundraiser will now be taking place on Saturday, April 13, at High 5 Inc. The doubles tournament will start at 8 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m. Entries are $100 per team, which includes lunch and a T-shirt. Single entries, who will be assigned a partner, are $55.

All proceeds from the event will go to Impact, which promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens. There will be raffle and silent auction prizes available to win as well.

For more information or to register for the event, visit www.whatisimpact.com.

St. Stephen Bingo

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Circle in Riverview, will be hosting its monthly bingo fundraiser on Tuesday, April 23. The games begin at 6:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m., providing time to socialize and eat. Along with bingo, there will be raffle and door prizes available.

The money raised supports the corporal works of mercy by supporting St. Vincent de Paul and THORN Ministries with the purchase of personal hygiene items, socks and blankets.

For more information, visit St. Stephen’s website at www.ststephencatholic.org.

Spring Craft Show Vendors Wanted

Immanuel Lutheran School, located at 2913 John Moore Rd. in Brandon, is hosting a Spring Craft Show on Saturday, April 13, and is looking for vendors. The show will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., with setup on Friday evening from 5-8 p.m. Registration is $25 per table that you provide, or $35 if the school provides the table.

For more information, contact Stephanie Winn at 813-300-8048 or email winn725@gmail.com.

Buddy Cruise Annual Golf Fundraiser

Buddy Cruise is a nonprofit charity that provides educational resources, awareness, inclusion and advocacy for individuals with special needs and their families. It is holding its annual golf fundraiser on Friday, April 5, at The Bayou Club, located at 7979 Bayou Club Blvd. in Largo. Registration begins at 12 Noon and the shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Tickets are $125 per person and include golf, dinner and prizes.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities and to register, visit its website at www.buddycruise.org/golf.

‘Lift Up Your Heart’ With Annie Karto

Let your worries and your cares melt away as you listen to award-winning singer, songwriter and inspirational speaker Annie Karto on Thursday, April 11, from 1-3 p.m. in the Conesa Center at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, located at 702 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center.

Tickets will be on sale in the Conesa lobby on Wednesday, April 3; Friday, April 5; and Monday, April 8, from 8:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m. The cost is a $20 donation and includes dessert, coffee and tea.

Proceeds from the sale of tickets will be used by St. Vincent de Paul Society to benefit the homeless. Dessert, coffee and tea will be served. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a door prize drawing. Tickets are on sale now. Visit https://popcc.org/afternoon for more information.

NARFE Meeting

National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 109 in South Tampa will be holding its April meeting on Monday, April 8, at the Tampa Buffet restaurant, located at 3904 S. Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. Lunch will be at 12 Noon, followed by the meeting and guest speaker at 1 p.m. This month’s speaker will be a member of the NARFE Advocacy Team.

The meeting is open to members and nonmembers; if you are not a member and would like to join, please contact Diana at 813-340-6401 for additional information.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meetings

The East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be holding its monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 9, at the Brandon Crossroads Bowl, located at 609 Crater Ln. in Tampa, starting at 6:30 p.m. Guest speakers will be Rocky Brancato, candidate for the Hillsborough County Office of the Public Defender, and Linette ‘Starr’ Brookins, candidate for Hillsborough County judge. Please go to www.easthillsboroughdems.org to register.

The Democratic Women’s Club of Southeast Hillsborough County will meet at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, on April 4 from 6-8 p.m. Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer will be the guest speaker. Email sedwcinfo@gmail.com or call 813-967-1467 for more information.