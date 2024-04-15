Dr. Rajan ‘Raj’ Wadhawan will be joining AdventHealth’s West Florida Division as chief clinical officer, effective Sunday, April 21. He will oversee the clinical operations and quality of care for the region’s 13 hospitals. Dr. Wadhawan will report to David Ottati, president and CEO of the West Florida Division.

“I am excited to welcome Dr. Wadhawan to the West Florida Division. His extensive expertise and proven track record in leadership and strategy will be invaluable to our team,” Ottati said. “I have full confidence in Dr. Wadhawan’s ability to drive innovation, foster collaboration and elevate the standard of care for our patients.”

Dr. Wadhawan, who is board-certified in pediatrics and neonatal perinatal medicine, served as the senior executive officer for AdventHealth for Children and AdventHealth for Women and was responsible for a care network that includes more than 375 physicians and specialists practicing over 35 subspecialties, community specialty clinics, pediatric rehabilitation, pediatric emergency rooms and Centra Care Kids urgent care. The network delivers more than 17,000 babies annually.

Under his leadership, AdventHealth for Children has become one of the nation’s best and safest children’s hospitals, being ranked as a Top Children’s Hospital by The Leapfrog Group, a three-time gold standard Magnet-designated hospital by the ANCC and recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a national leader in newborn care.

“This role provides the opportunity for me to help lead the clinical growth and advancement at our 13 hospitals in the Tampa Bay and Heartland regions, including expanding our specialty adult and pediatric services, while enhancing the quality of care,” Dr. Wadhawan said. “My philosophy is that no one should have to leave the area to receive world-class, whole-person care, and I’ve been challenged to deliver that same promise to communities in West Florida.”

In 2022, Dr. Wadhawan was appointed by the Florida speaker of the House of Representatives to serve as one of the inaugural council members the state of Florida’s Rare Disease Advisory Council (RDAC), which works to improve health outcomes for those with rare diseases. He holds this appointment through September 2025.

Dr. Wadhawan attended medical school and residency at Government Medical College in Amritsar, India. He completed his fellowship at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. He also earned a master’s in medical management from Carnegie Mellon University and is board-certified in medical management by the Certifying Commission for Medical Management as a certified physician executive (CPE).

