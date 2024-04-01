Introducing Rosy Flowers & Tea

Rosy Flowers & Tea, located at 11292 Sullivan St. in Riverview, is your one-stop destination for all things flowers, tea and gifts. As a new addition to Hillsborough County, Rosy offers an array of services guaranteed to brighten your day, including stunning event flower arrangements and handcrafted bouquets and gifts available in-store. Dive into the art of flower arranging with fun and informative classes. Need a break? Indulge in Rosy Flowers & Tea’s charming afternoon tea experiences or simply swing by for a hot cuppa on the go.

Stop by Rosy Flowers & Tea and live life in full bloom. Book the next Flower Arranging Class on Friday, May 10, for Mother’s Day online at www.rosyflowersandtea.com or call 813-657-2428.

The Enrichment Nest Child Development Center

Brandy Crowley recently celebrated the opening of her new child care center in Valrico with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. Offering care to children ages 3 months to 11 years old, The Enrichment Nest Child Development Center believes in fostering a nurturing and stimulating environment where children can grow, learn and thrive. It also offers VPK and is a school readiness provider using a creative curriculum.

Located at 2566 SR 60 in Valrico, The Enrichment Nest Childcare Center is open from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. For additional information, call 813-593-2544 or visit its website at https://enrichmentnest.com/.

Raining Cats And Dogs Selected As Charity Of Choice

Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter and Sanctuary was recently selected to be the Charity of Choice by the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. This honor was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Raining Cats and Dogs is a Plant City-based shelter that serves Hillsborough and Polk counties.

It accepts owner surrenders, focusing on small dogs and senior pets. Adoptable animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, tested for FIV, FeLV and heartworms and microchipped before going to new homes. The shelter has been at full capacity for the last year due to the sheer number of owner surrenders.

To view adoptable animals and for more information, visit its website at www.rainingcatsanddogsshelter.com.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Donates To Hope For Her

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital donated $5,000 to Hope for Her to support the nonprofit’s efforts to help women and children through difficult circumstances. Hope for Her is a safe place for women experiencing a crisis and trauma to find the strength, support and skills they need to rebuild their best lives.

“Children are in need right now in our community. We want to assist Hope for Her, a nonprofit that plays a vital role in helping families cope and work through challenging circumstances. It is part of our values to care for our patients like family, which extends to our greater community,” said Tripp Owings, CEO of HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

For more information about HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, located at 119 Oakfield Dr in Brandon, visit https://hcahealthcare.com/.

Master Marketing Firm

Master Marketing Firm understands the importance of staying ahead in the digital landscape. That’s why owner Bob Burmaster and his team offer innovative AI consulting services, helping you harness the power of artificial intelligence to drive your marketing efforts forward. This unique approach combines the best of SEO and social media advertising to generate consistent, high-quality leads for your business. With Master Marketing Firm’s guidance, you can unlock new opportunities and stay competitive in today’s fast-paced market.

For more information on the services provided, visit its website at www.mastermarketingfirm.com.

Plated By Lyla

Plated By Lyla, owned by Lyla Davi, offers a variety of charcuterie boards and desserts in a variety of sizes to suit any occasion. The boards feature premium meats, cheese, fruits and accompaniments to you indulge your taste buds in a balance of savory and sweet. Delicious and decadent chocolate-covered desserts are also available so make sure you think of Plated By Lyla for your next birthday party, graduation or event.

For more information and to place an order, call 732-484-8384 or visit her Facebook and Instagram pages at @platedbylyla.

Elevate Concrete Flooring With Pegasus Coating

Area residents can trust the experts at the locally owned and operated Pegasus Coating for any concrete coating needs. Using Penntek’s polyurea coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications, its team of experts will deliver high-quality results with a lifetime warranty that is four times stronger than epoxy. Whether it is a new installation or repair, the team will work with you to customize your garage floors, patios, pool decks, driveways, commercial and industrial coverings.

For more information, call Pegasus Coatings at 863-226-9720 or visit www.pegasuscoating.com.