St. Joseph’s Hospital-South Is A Major Donor To Spurlino YMCA

A new banner displayed at the Spurlino Family YMCA on Old Big Bend Road in Riverview celebrates St. Joseph’s Hospital-South’s status as a major donor to it.

Michelle Landy, operations director of St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in Riverview, explained the significance and importance of the Y as a community partner with the hospital: “Most people think of the Y as a place to go and work out and forget that it is a charitable organization dependent on donations and memberships to provide activities, classes and resources to those in financial need. It is so much more than just a ‘gym.’ In working with the advisory board, I felt our goals aligned with those of BayCare, so St. Joseph’s Hospital-South became a donor to the organization as a partnership for the wellbeing of our community.”

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South looks forward to its continuing partnership with the Y as both organizations serve the burgeoning and growing communities in Southern Hillsborough County.

Introducing Rosy Flowers & Tea

Rosy Flowers & Tea, located at 11292 Sullivan St. in Riverview, is your one-stop destination for all things flowers, tea and gifts. As a new addition to Hillsborough County, Rosy offers an array of services guaranteed to brighten your day, including stunning event flower arrangements and handcrafted bouquets and gifts available in-store. Dive into the art of flower arranging with fun and informative classes. Need a break? Indulge in Rosy Flowers & Tea’s charming afternoon tea experiences or simply swing by for a hot cuppa on the go.

Stop by Rosy Flowers & Tea and live life in full bloom. Book the next Flower Arranging Class on Friday, May 10, for Mother’s Day online at www.rosyflowersandtea.com or call 813-657-2428.

Life Saver Pool Fence Of Tampa Has Launched

Florida native Shannon Carlton and her business partner, Larry Whiteside, are thrilled to announce the launch of Life Saver Pool Fence of Tampa, a business dedicated to providing top-notch pool safety solutions for families. It offers state-of-the-art pool safety solutions, including mesh pool fences and self-closing, self-latching gates. These products are designed to meet the highest safety standards, providing families with peace of mind while they enjoy their pool areas.

“We are not just selling pool fences; we are offering a commitment to safety and a dedication to the well-being of our community,” said Carlton.

As part of its commitment to water safety, every pool fence purchase supports the Save a Life program, providing free pool fencing to families affected by fatal or nonfatal drownings. Learn more about Life Saver at https://poolfencetampa.com/.

Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility Receives Best Senior Living Award

Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility is pleased to announce that it was given the Best Senior Living Award in the Riverview area from A Place for Mum and SeniorAdvisor.com. This is the sixth year in a row that it has won this award. Dorothy Cares has two smaller assisted living facilities in the Riverview area and provides 24/7 assisted living care, adult day care services for seniors and respite care services.

“I am very proud of our facilities and all of my employees for providing excellent care to the seniors in our community,” said owner Dorothy Araujo.

For more information on Dorothy Cares Assisted Living Facility, visit its website at www.dorothycaresalf.com.

Elevate Concrete Flooring With Pegasus Coating

Area residents can trust the experts at the locally owned and operated Pegasus Coating for any concrete coating needs. Using Penntek’s polyurea coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications, its team of experts will deliver high-quality results with a lifetime warranty that is four times stronger than epoxy. Whether it is a new installation or repair, the team will work with you to customize your garage floors, patios, pool decks, driveways, commercial and industrial coverings.

For more information, call Pegasus Coatings at 863-226-9720 or visit www.pegasuscoating.com.

Sage Infusion

Sage Infusion, a Florida-based infusion and injection therapy provider, has opened its seventh location at 205 S. Moon Ave., Ste. 105 in Brandon. The new clinic is close to HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and treats patients managing autoimmune conditions and chronic medical conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis and others.

For more information, visit its website at https://sageinfusion.com/. To book an appointment, call 656-218-9643; a physician referral is required.

Exciting Updates At Salty Shamrock

Exciting updates are happening at Salty Shamrock. Not only is it introducing its Salty Shamrock Mobile Kitchen and Full Catering, but it’s also adding pizza to the menu. Whether hosting an event with the mobile kitchen or dining at the restaurant, you now have even more delicious options to choose from. Indulge in smash burgers, Irish fare and top-notch drinks from the full-service bar.

Salty Shamrock is located at 6186 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach. Visit https://saltyshamrock.net/ for more information.