While working on a new devotional, I struggled to think of an everyday miracle I hadn’t yet used in a reading, a story of God’s faithfulness that fit the (small) word count and made my point. It just wasn’t happening.

Then I felt it. That Holy Spirit elbow jab to my ribcage that means the Almighty is trying to tell me something. But you know, I’m sort of dense. Sometimes it takes more than one jarring jab.

With the first nudge, I felt a ridiculous urge to go into my bedroom. I ignored it. How could that help?

A half-hour later, I stood staring at my bedside table. There was that holy jab again. What in the world?

I opened the drawer. Jab. It was full of junk, books and old papers I hadn’t seen for ages. Was I supposed to clean out a dresser during this crucial writing time? Papa God sure has a weird sense of humor.

I couldn’t figure it out. But I couldn’t walk away either. One tiny pink booklet caught my eye. Cute. I had no memory of it whatsoever.

I opened the cover and gasped. My own handwriting boldly proclaimed across the top of the first page, “God’s Miracles in My Life.” And then at the bottom of that same page, “So I’ll NEVER doubt!” Contained inside were pages of grace notes beginning in April 1990.

Good heavens. Over 30 years of miracles right there at my fingertips. Talk about a direct answer to prayer.

Then as I thumbed through story after story of God working in my life, I shed a few tears. Not just because I had hot proof that He’s been there all along, orchestrating miracles, but also because that little book in my hands was affirmation that He’s genuinely interested in every detail of our lives.

That He heard my pleas, saw my conundrum and responded. That He overtly worked behind the scenes just to prove, well, that He’s always working behind the scenes.

“The Lord will always lead you. He will meet the needs of your soul in the dry times and give strength to your body,” (Isaiah 58:11).