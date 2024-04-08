Timothy Chicoine of Gibsonton, a patient at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in Riverview with a serious illness, desired to see his daughter’s marriage. Timothy saw Danielle Chicoine, his daughter, marry Steven Davis in the hospital’s chapel on March 24 before a crowd of family, guests and St. Joseph’s Hospital-South team members. The hospital decorated the chapel and transformed a conference room into a reception area with decorations and refreshments.

“It was beautiful,” Timothy said of seeing Danielle get married. “The hospital did a great thing, it was incredible.”

“When we asked about doing this, we expected something small, maybe in her dad’s room with a couple of people,” said Steven Davis, the groom, “but this was incredible.”

Danielle said she was speechless when she found out what St. Joseph’s Hospital-South would do. “The whole hospital got involved. I’m more than grateful for what was done.”

“We are grateful and thankful and very humbled that BayCare would do this for our family,” said Joann Chicoine, Timothy’s wife and mother of the bride.

