The sights, sounds and tastes of Brazil will be making its way to Tampa this spring. The annual Brazilian Festival, Florida’s most iconic and traditional community event, is coming to Water Works Park on Saturday, May 18, from 12 Noon-11 p.m. at 1701 N. Highland Ave. in Tampa.

This will mark the festival’s first return to the Tampa Bay area since 2012. For the past 12 years, the festival has taken place in the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale area; however, bringing the festival back to Tampa was strategic for the festival organizers. Culturally, Tampa boasts a rich tapestry of diversity, as seen in its array of festivals and the fusion of various cuisines reflecting the city’s multicultural fabric, making it a dynamic melting pot where different traditions thrive.

Since 2012, the Brazilian Festival has become the largest community event in Florida, a beacon and symbol of Brazil’s rich musical heritage and cultural diversity showcasing some of Brazil’s most iconic artists and promoting multicultural unity. The festival is an amazing journey into Brazil’s art, culture and traditions featuring international entertainment, a parade, samba dancers, kids’ rides, exhibitors and the taste of Brazilian cuisine. Each year, the festival continues to grow and evolve, leaving an unforgettable and inspiring mark on local music and culture.

The public is invited to come out and enjoy the live entertainment, art and rides, as well as the amazing food vendors. The lineup of entertainment includes DJ Erickson Cruiz, raffle exhibitors, local bands, a carnival parade with samba dancers and drummers, vocalist Sandami, the band Nehum de Nós and many other Brazilian-influenced entertainment.

Luciano Sameli, founder and director of the Brazilian Festival, said that while the event is known as a celebration of Brazilian music and culture, none of it would be possible without the main attraction: Brazilian cuisine. Authentic Brazilian delicacies like feijoada, coxinha, pão de queijo, from traditional street food to delectable desserts, will be sure to please everyone.

Children 12 and under are free. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit www.brazilianfestival.org.