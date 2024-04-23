The Leadership Brandon Program has worked to identify and develop civic-minded leaders in our community with insight and access of community operations through eight months of Leadership Development Days, which include a series of activities, seminars, tours and interactive presentations that nurture business relationships, improve community awareness and strengthen leadership abilities.

“Celebrating the 40th anniversary of our flagship Leadership Brandon Program is an incredible milestone, one that makes me extremely proud to be leading the Brandon Chamber to witness the program’s evolution over four decades shaping leaders, fostering growth and making an impact on our community,” said the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce’s executive vice president, Amber Aaron. “I’m also grateful for our Leadership alumni members, business representatives, nonprofits and agencies that have continued to support the program. Being part of this journey for 20 years as a chamber professional and seeing individuals transform through the program’s ripple effect on both their personal and professional levels is rewarding.”

After the pandemic, the class size has been significantly smaller and some of the key visit sites were unavailable for tours.

“This year, we have an amazing planning team of Leadership Brandon alumni from several different class years working to recruit new applicants and plan the best experiences for the 2025 Class that will begin on September 6, 2024,” said Aaron. “We also have two remarkable leaders: Suzy Gay with SouthState Bank as our class chair and Sunni Moreno with After Glow Aesthetics & Wellness as class co-chair.”

Gay, vice president and commercial relationship manager of SouthState Bank, is thrilled to be the current chair for the 2025 class.

“I am honored to serve as the chair for the class of 2025 and am excited to see the program refreshed,” Gay said. “I believe in the effectiveness of this program and how it inspires positive change and elevates the Brandon community. My hopes for the 2025 Leadership Class of Brandon are to cultivate a dynamic group of individuals who are passionate about driving positive change within our community.”

Leadership Brandon is open to emerging leaders from diverse professional backgrounds, including entrepreneurs, executives’ mid-level managers and community advocates. Applications are available now.

“As we mark this significant anniversary, I’m filled with excitement for the future of Leadership Brandon,” Aaron said. “We stand on a foundation built on excellence, empowering leaders, driving change and making a difference in our community. My hopes are that this class embraces making lifelong connections and uses the tools they’ve learned to give back and serve their community.”

If you’d like to learn more about Leadership Brandon or be a part of the 2025 class, you can visit the chamber’s website at www.brandonchamber.com or call 813-689-1221.