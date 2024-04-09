PF Auto Glass is a locally owned and operated business with a focus on auto glass repair and windshield replacement. In its mission to do window repairs the right way, PF Auto Glass dedicates itself to excellent customer service and best-quality results. This year, it is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

Donna Fore, co-owner of PF Auto Glass alongside her husband, Timothy ‘Pat’ Fore, said she remembers the start of their company like it was yesterday. She recalled that Pat had worked with another glass company for quite some time, and when it changed ownership he asked for an increase in pay.

“And they said no. He quit,” Donna said. “And when he quit, he went home and built a glass rack, went and visited some customers, picked up a customer base, picked up his vendor base — and,” she added with humor, “didn’t let me know he was building his own auto glass company.”

PF Auto Glass offers an array of services, such as windshield replacement, repair and recalibration; auto vent, door and rear window repair; door mechanical problems assistance; free mobile service within its service area, including all of Hillsborough County; free quotes over the phone or at your location; free value-add consultation for insurance claim resolution; and more.

“I like to think we work like the big boys even though we’re a small mom-and-pop-type business. We do everything they do. … When you use PF Auto Glass, you’re using a local shop, not a large corporation. You’re keeping the money local,” Donna said.

She added. “I love this place. … This whole community of East Hillsborough is just unique in so many ways, and all the business owners in this area believe in helping each other and shopping local. I’ve never worked in any business where there was so much support from other businesses.”

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, PF Auto Glass will host the Riverview Woman’s Club (RWC), which Donna co-founded, alongside an RWC After Hour Social at Dave & Buster’s on Tuesday, May 28. Dave & Buster’s is located at 10209 Estuary Lakes Dr. in Tampa.

Additionally, PF Auto Glass is seeking auto glass technicians. New technicians will be given job training.

PF Auto Glass is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., as well as on Saturday by appointment only. For more information, visit www.pfautoglass.com, call 813-741-3633 or email contact@pfautoglass.com.