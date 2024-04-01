Rhonda McDaniel started A Caring Touch Skin Therapy in 2004 to help people care for their skin. For 20 years, she has created all-natural, handmade products for the community and is now working alongside her granddaughters.

A Caring Touch Skin Therapy offers products that are safe to use on the youngest and most sensitive skin. McDaniel’s inspiration comes from her grandmother, who used natural, clean and holistic options “before it was a trend.”

She started her company after seeing her sister struggle with acne and wanted to help others in her community fight the same problem. Seeing her sister try different products and visit doctors prompted her to use her company to help teens understand why they have acne and how they can treat it.

McDaniel has trained alongside biochemists, doctors and nurse practitioners as a licensed aesthetician to create safe products for her customers.

“A lot of people have allergies and sensitive skin, and we wanted our products to be all-natural,” she said.

After having a skin care facility for 13 years, she closed her doors to focus on time with her family and her online shop. Now, her granddaughters, Aniyah and Aliyah, help her sell all-natural soaps, lotions, lip balms and other skin care products.

“By incorporating my granddaughters’ help, that gives me time to spend with them and help them learn about the business as a whole,” McDaniel said.

A Caring Touch Skin Therapy allows users to shop by product or scent, which ranges from lavender to woodsy to peppermint options.

She occasionally sells her products in person at local farms, but the online format has given her the extra family time she was looking for. She has also been able to donate her products to local charities and nonprofits when there is a need.

To celebrate A Caring Touch Skin Therapy’s 20th anniversary in April, McDaniels is participating in a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, April 10, and at the Business After Hours event on Wednesday, April 24, at the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on the history of A Caring Touch Skin Therapy or to purchase all-natural products from McDaniel’s store, visit https://actskintherapy.com/.