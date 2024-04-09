The Riverview Woman’s Club hosted its annual volunteer fair at Riverview High School to show students how they can get involved in serving the community.

The second annual Volunteer Opportunity Fair brought eight nonprofit organizations to the high school during all three student lunch periods in the cafeteria. Hosting the fair in the cafeteria made the nonprofit’s resources readily available to students who were walking by, encouraging them to stop on their way.

Impact, ECHO, High 5 Inc., FishHawk-Riverview Rotary, Mary & Martha House, PCAT, Retreat for Heroes and C.A.R.E. Animal Shelter all attended to reach more student volunteers.

“The Riverview Woman’s Club feels strongly about high school students and their access to volunteering hours, as that is part of the criteria for many of the scholarships we award each year,” Second Vice President Melissa Canfield said.

In addition to helping students qualify for the organization’s scholarships, students need volunteer hours for several other scholarships, including the Bright Futures Scholarships.

“The goal of the Volunteer Opportunity Fair is to introduce students to the nonprofits directly so they can answer any questions and get a real answer of what they would be doing if they chose to volunteer for that organization, as well as how the Bright Futures hours count,” said Canfield.

Canfield stated that connecting students with the organizations also allows them to put a face to the nonprofit they hope to volunteer for, helping them feel more comfortable and connected.

“Typically, the students have a ‘passport’ they must complete by speaking to each nonprofit. Once that is complete, they receive a food coupon from a local restaurant,” she said.

Riverview High School’s college guidance counselor, Ann Griffin, helped communicate the opportunity with students and helped them prepare.

“Students were very excited to see the nonprofits. We had some familiar ones as well as some new ones to introduce to the students,” Canfield said.

The Riverview Woman’s Club supports youth and education through scholarships and other community opportunities.

If other schools are interested in hosting a volunteer opportunity fair organized by the Riverview Woman’s Club, contact the organization at riverviewwomansclub@gmail.com.

For more information on the Riverview Woman’s Club, visit www.riverviewwomansclub.org.