In 2023, The Ruskin Seafood Company opened its doors to offer the community a taste of fresh, locally sourced seafood. Inspired by their love for quality seafood and decades of experience in the industry, the founders set out to bring the flavors of Key Largo Fisheries to their hometown of Ruskin.

At The Ruskin Seafood Company, customers are greeted with a diverse selection of fresh and frozen seafood. With something for everyone, the market caters to a wide range of tastes with items like lobster, Key West pink shrimp, salmon, locally caught live blue crabs and even some more interesting options like gator meat and frog legs.

“We pride ourselves on our reputation for providing high-quality, fresh seafood that is sourced locally,” said Ryan Garis, co-owner of The Ruskin Seafood Company, “we have a diverse selection of products, competitive prices and excellent customer service.”

The market was opened by Garis and his longtime friend, Chris Marrero. After owning and operating multiple different businesses together, Garis went to Marrero with this new idea, and after many discussions they decided to go for it. Garis was inspired to open a market after discovering the fish markets in Key Largo with his wife many years ago. Ever since, Garis and Michelle have dreamed of bringing a bit of the Key Largo lifestyle to the community.

Garis and Marrero bring a wealth of experience to the table. Marrero has been in the restaurant industry for over 30 years and adds invaluable insight to the business. With nearly 15 years in the seafood industry, Garis’ expertise was honed while working alongside his wife, Michelle, who boasts 25 years of experience. Michelle’s mother, who worked in the Ruskin seafood industry since the early 1970s, formed Michelle’s knowledge and gave The Ruskin Seafood Company a great foundation.

The Ruskin Seafood Company stands as a testament to dedication and a dream. As the market continues to share the freshest catches and warm hospitality, the team invites the community to enjoy many homecooked meals with the seafood from The Ruskin Seafood Company.

For more information, please call The Ruskin Seafood Company at 813-649-7900 or visit the market at 701 U.S. 41 S., Unit D in Ruskin.