Central Maintenance and Welding (CMW) raised $112,000 at its second annual shrimp boil at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds on February 16. Funds were raised to support and empower the community’s youth, including local group foster home Everyday Blessings Inc.

The annual shrimp boil is the signature event of Central Maintenance and Welding and has been commended for its grand success.

“Our renewed tradition of hosting a shrimp boil for our valued clients and partners while being able to celebrate and support such laudable local causes such as Everyday Blessings continues to be the highlight of our company calendar every year. With each new incarnation of this event, our employees find ways to elevate this experience, and the support of our client and community partnerships continues to blossom exponentially. Once again, we look forward with great anticipation to doing it even bigger and better next year,” said Shawn MacConnell, vice president of CMW.

Everyday Blessings was truly honored to be selected again this year as one of the events beneficiaries, alongside Pinecrest Pilots Football and Cheer. Everyday Blessings provides residential services and care to foster children and young adults in Hillsborough and Manatee counties.

On April 2, Everyday Blessings announced the transformative impact of the $73,370 donation from Central Maintenance and Welding. This substantial contribution ensures the organization’s unwavering commitment to its mission of delivering exceptional care to abused, abandoned and neglected children. Furthermore, it fortifies Everyday Blessings’ pursuit to keep siblings in foster care together, providing vital support during the most challenging moments in their young lives.

“Central Maintenance and Welding is and has been a nonstop blessing to us and our kids. They have so many other worthwhile places they could give their money to, and they continue to wrap their arms around our agency and provide unbelievable support for our deserving family. We are so incredibly grateful,” said Rich Stroud, executive director of Everyday Blessings.

Excitement is building as the community looks forward to another successful shrimp boil in 2025.

If you would like to know more about the Central Maintenance and Welding and learn how to get involved at next year’s event, you can visit its website at www.cmw.cc.

For more information about Everyday Blessings, visit www.everydayblessingsinc.org.