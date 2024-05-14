Michelle and Jim Temple of Plant City founded Cow Creek Farm in 2015 and since then it has been a labor of love for their entire family.

“At Cow Creek Farm, family is at the heart of everything we do,” Michelle said. “Alongside my husband and me, our daughter, Jessie; son-in-law, Nate; and our 2-year-old grandson, Jericho, as well as other family members, are integral parts of the farm’s operation.”

Their dedication and hard work have been instrumental in the growth and success of their farm over the years.

“We couldn’t have done nor would we want to do it without them,” Temple said. “Jessie handles all the social media for the farm and greets each guest as they check in for their tour. Nate is our resident tour guide. He delights our guests with stories and facts and gives them the personal experience they have come to enjoy. We have a lot of guests coming for their second or third time. They just love the farm and especially the Scottish Highland cows. Jim can be found here and there and is our tractor ride driver. Of course, Jericho is there every step of the way, usually helping his mimi clean the barn between tours and helping his papa get treats for the animals.”

One of the ways the family sustains their farm and offsets operating costs is by offering farm tours.

“Everything goes directly back into the farm for feed and upkeep,” Temple said. “We have been able to provide visitors with the opportunity to experience firsthand the beauty of farm life, interact with animals and learn the importance of sustainable farming practices and agritourism. We’ve had some guests who have never been to a farm or even seen a cow up close. We are happy to share this life with those who wouldn’t get to experience it otherwise.”

The farm tours will return in August this year.

This homegrown cattle farm has flourished into something truly extraordinary through unwavering dedication, tireless efforts and an outpouring of support from the Temples’ cherished circle of family and friends. At Cow Creek Farm, the family takes immense pride in their roots, as they have nourished their journey from humble beginnings to an exceptional destination.

“As a family-run farm and scenic venue, we’ve been the backdrop for countless love stories and memorable farm adventures,” Temple said. “Our commitment to the Scottish Highland cattle is evident in the care and passion we invest in them. Beyond being a haven for these majestic creatures, our farm is a venue where love stories unfold and memories are crafted.”

If you’d like to learn more about Cow Creek Farm or take a tour of the farm, you can visit its website at https://cowcreekfarm.com/ or call 813-545-7362. The farm is located at 6802 Five Acre Rd. in Plant City.