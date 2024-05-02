Titus and Renee Pea are the owners of FauxReal Flowers in Brandon. Their business has been a part of the Brandon community for a little more than a year, but within that year their business has grown.

“So many wonderful things have happened to us over the last year with our business,” said Renee. “We have been truly blessed. We have surpassed our sales goal. We are the vendor of choice for venues in Brandon, Tampa and Sarasota. Our son, Samuel, has also joined our business as one of our decorators.”

Renee got into flower arranging as a way of relieving anxiety.

“My husband is very active in the Brandon community, and we wanted something to do together,” Renee said. “We had been looking at franchising and we found FauxReal Flowers. I met with the franchise owners for two days and decided this was a perfect fit for us.”

The FauxReal Flowers model is a low-maintenance and fun business to be in that offers franchisees a low investment cost for a great turnaround. The profits are high and the costs are low, which makes investing in FauxReal Flowers worth it.

“FauxReal Flowers are sustainable, rent-and-return flowers, so brides or event organizers get a luxury dream look at a fraction of the price,” Renee said. “Our goal is to give our clients everything they want and more without breaking the bank. This includes beautiful bouquets, arbors, walls, stands, accents and more at competitive prices.”

The couple recently purchased the FauxReal Flowers Tampa territory.

“This was finalized on April 1 of this year, so we are excited to add another area of Tampa Bay to our already growing list of clients,” Renee said. “We are currently looking for another location in Tampa to have as a showroom. We are still keeping our Brandon location because this is home to us.”

The couple’s flowers are truly unique, as while they might look and feel real, they’re fake — or faux.

“These aren’t your grandmother’s flowers,” Pea said. “They have a natural look and touch and are eco-friendly. Our flowers will never wilt and are affordable for any budget. We will customize, deliver, set up and pick up your arrangements for your events.”

If you would like to learn more about FauxReal Flowers or hire it for your next event, you can visit the Peas’ website at https://brandon.fauxrealflowers.com/ or call 813-595-6374. You can also stop by their showroom located at 1363 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon.