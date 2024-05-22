Making a positive impact in the community is an ongoing mission for ARISE Church in Brandon. In keeping with this mission, the church will open a First Responders’ Break Room when its new building opens in September.

The 12,000 sq. ft. Wynn Center, named for Brandon Assembly of God (now ARISE Church) founders Bill and Barbara Wynn, will primarily be a youth and office complex to accommodate the church’s burgeoning youth involvement, but it will also offer a separate area set aside for first responders.

According to Executive Pastor Ken McAnulty, the First Responders’ Break Room will only be open to first responders through a separate outside entrance, accessible by code, and will serve as a place for them to take a break, do reports and use the bathroom. He added that the air-conditioned space will have a coffee pot and snacks available.

“We currently have a great relationship with the sheriff’s office,” said McAnulty. “It is our way of taking an extra step and investing in the community.

He added that several officers are members of the congregation and ARISE Church hosts graduations and does ministry in jails.

“We are always looking for ways to use our tools to fulfill a service to the community,” he commented.

The break room will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will not allow entry from inside the building.

While McAnulty expects the certificate of occupancy for the Wynn Center any day now, he said that the building is an empty shell and the rooms need to be decorated and furnished. The grand opening will take place in September.

ARISE Church is located at 401 Pauls Dr. in Brandon and welcomes people from all cultures and walks of life. The church’s service times are on Sunday at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Its youth, children and adult ministries host a Midweek Boost. Its office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Friday; and 8 a.m.-12 Noon on Sunday. Call 813-689-2345 or visit https://myarisechurch.com/ for more information.