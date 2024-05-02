It is an exciting time at Florida Hawks FC. The soccer club, based out of the FishHawk Sports Complex, recently announced a new Director of Soccer and a partnership with Florida Premier FC.

Jack Dikranian, the new director of soccer, is coming to the Hawks with more than 20 years of youth soccer experience, including time at the club from 2009-17.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jack back to the Hawks,” said Joe Savino, president of Florida Hawks FC’s board of directors. “The entire board was unanimous in this decision and see Jack as a leader that will inspire excellence, foster teamwork and drive the passion for the game within the entire organization.”

A former member of the University of Hartford men’s soccer team and volunteer administrative assistant for the University of South Florida men’s soccer team, Dikranian has big plans for the future of the club.

“It is an honor to be a part of this special family,” said Dikranian, who holds a U.S. Soccer National B License, NSCAA DOC License and U.S. Grassroots Instructor License and is a former FYSA state staff instructor.

“There are so many dedicated individuals working hard every day for our players. I’m thrilled to join this team and look forward to working together with everyone to reach amazing new heights for the community, club, and players.”

In addition, with the goal of offering new opportunities to their players, the club recently formed an official partnership for the 2024-25 competitive season with Florida Premier FC, a successful Tampa-area club that boasts some of the top teams in the state.

“Florida Hawks FC is excited to partner with the amazing staff at Florida Premier,” said Savino. “We see this partnership as a way to further enhance our coach and player development capabilities while continuing to compete for access to some of the higher-level leagues. We are honored to partner with one of the most successful clubs in the state of Florida and can’t wait to get started learning with them.”

Through the collaboration, the clubs plan to share resources for program/club growth, player identification, coaching expertise, player development and parent education.

Tryouts for the 2024-25 competitive season have begun at the FishHawk Sports Complex. The club offers teams for players born from 2006-18.

To learn more about Florida Hawks FC, sign up and see age specific tryout dates and times, visit www.floridahawksfc.com or find the club on Facebook and Instagram.